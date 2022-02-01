BOL vs CHI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between Bolivia and Chile: Bolivia will play host to Chile in their South American 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday at the Estadio Hernando Siles.

Bolivia are having a forgettable outing in the qualifiers. So far, they have played 15 games and have lost eight of them. They have won four games while three encounters ended in a draw. They are currently occupying the 8th spot in CONMEBOL standings with 15 points, one point below their rivals Chile.

Bolivia will come into this game after a humiliating 1-4 loss at the hands of Venezuela and will be desperate to secure at least one point here.

The visiting team will come into this game after recording a 1-2 loss at the hands of a high flying Argentina side. They will look to return to winning ways with this game.

Ahead of today’s 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers encounter between Bolivia and Chile; here are all the details about the match:

BOL vs CHI Telecast

The 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between Bolivia and Chile will be televised on the Sony Sports Network in India.

BOL vs CHI Live Streaming

The match between Bolivia and Chile is available to be streamed live on SonyLiv App and JioTV.

BOL vs CHI Match Details

The match between Bolivia and Chile will be played on Wednesday, February 2, at Estadio Hernando Siles. The match between Bolivia and Chile will start at 01:30 am (IST).

BOL vs CHI Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Alexis Sanchez

Vice-Captain: Moises Villaroel

BOL vs CHI Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Carlos Lampe

Defenders: Diego Bejarano, Jairo Quinteros, Paulo Diaz, Gabriel Suazo

Midfielders: Moises Villaroel, Roberto Fernandez, Alexis Sanchez, Marcelino Nunez

Strikers: Marcelo Moreno, Ben Brereton Diaz

Bolivia vs Chile probable XI:

Bolivia Possible Starting Line-up: Carlos Lampe; Diego Bejarano, Jairo Quinteros, Jose Sagredo; Rodrigo Ramallo, Ramiro Vaca, Moises Villaroel, Roberto Fernandez; Juan Arce, Bruno Miranda, Marcelo Moreno

Chile Possible Starting Line-up: Brayan Cortes; Mauricio Isla, Gary Medel, Paulo Diaz, Gabriel Suazo; Claudio Baeza, Charles Aranguiz; Alexis Sanchez, Marcelino Nunez, Eduardo Vargas; Ben Brereton Diaz

