BOL vs JUV Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Serie A match, December 18 10:30 pm IST: Juventus will head across to Stadio Renato Dall’Ara as they look to bridge the gap with the top four in Serie A as they take on Bologna on Saturday. After having a rough start to the season, Juventus have got their campaign back on track to some extent in the recent weeks. After being beaten by Chelsea and Atalanta, they have snapped up wins in four match unbeaten runs across all the competitions.

Both these sides have met each other on 40 occasions in the past and Juventus have won 31 times and have lost just once.

Bologna will not be able to call upon the services of Jerdy Schouten and Kingsley Michael as they are both ruled out with injuries.

Aaron Ramsey, Federico Chiesa and Danilo are out with injuries for Juventus but, Dejan Kulusevski and Weston McKennie will make a comeback.

Ahead of today’s Bologna vs Juventus Serie A encounter; here is everything you need to know:

BOL vs JUV Telecast

The match between Bologna vs Juventus will be televised on MTV in India.

BOL vs JUV Live Streaming

The match between Bologna vs Juventus is available to be streamed live on Voot and JioTV in India.

BOL vs JUV Match Details

The match will be played on Saturday, December 18 at the Renato Dall’Ara. The game between Bologna and Juventus will start at 10:30 pm (IST).

BOL vs JUV Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain- Alvaro Morata

Vice-Captain- Marko Arnautovic

BOL vs JUV Dream11 Team Prediction

Goal-Keeper: Wojciech Szczesny

Defenders: Adama Soumaoro, Gary Medel, Mattia De Sciglio, Leonardo Bonucci

Mid-Fielders: Svanberg, Nicolas Dominguez, Juan Cuadrado, Federico Bernardeschi

Forward: Alvaro Morata, Marko Arnautovic

Bologna vs Juventus probable XI:

Bologna Possible Starting Line-up: Lukasz Skorupski; Adama Soumaoro, Gary Medel, Arthur Theate; Lorenzo De Silvestri, Roberto Soriano, Svanberg, Nicolas Dominguez, Aaron Hickey; Musa Barrow, Marko Arnautovic

Juventus Possible Starting Line-up: Wojciech Szczesny; Mattia De Sciglio, Leonardo Bonucci, Matthijs De Ligt, Luca Pellegrini; Manuel Locatelli, Rodrigo Bentancur; Juan Cuadrado, Federico Bernardeschi, Kaio Jorge; Alvaro Morata

