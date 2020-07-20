FOOTBALL

Bolivian Football Federation President Cesar Salinas Dies After Contracting Coronavirus

Representative Image. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

César Salinas, the president of the Bolivian soccer federation, has died from complications linked to Covid-19. He was 58. The federation announced the death on its social media channels on Sunday.

Salinas had been admitted to a private clinic in La Paz this month for treatment after contracting the coronavirus. Salinas, the former chairman Bolivian club The Strongest, became president of the national federation in 2018. That role gave him a seat on the executive committee of South American soccer body CONMEBOL.

