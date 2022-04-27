Bologna vs Inter Milan Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Serie A Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Inter Milan will be aiming to dethrone arch-rivals AC Milan as the Serie A leaders when they take on Bologna on Wednesday in the Serie A.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

Inter will come into the fixture after securing a convincing 3-1 win against Roma in their last match in Serie A. Arturo Vidal’s absence might trouble coach Simone Inzaghi a little but a midfield line-up comprised of players like- Hakan Calhanoglu, Marcelo Brozovic and Nicolo Barella is expected to excel against Bologna. Turkish midfielder Calhanoglu’s form will give some relief to Inzaghi ahead of his side’s clash against Bologna.

On the other hand, 13th-placed Bologna are well aware of the threats that Inter possess but Sinisa Mihajlovic’s men will be hoping to present an inspired show in front of the home fans.

Ahead of the Serie A match between Bologna and Inter Milan, here is all you need to know:

When will the Serie A match between Bologna (BOG) and Inter Milan (INT) be played?

The Serie A match between Bologna and Inter Milan will take place on April 27, Wednesday.

Where will the Serie A match between Bologna (BOG) and Inter Milan (INT) be played?

The match between Bologna (BOG) vs Inter Milan (INT) will be played at Renato Dall’Ara Stadium, in Bologna.

What time will the Serie A match between Bologna (BOG) and Inter Milan (INT) begin?

The match between Bologna (BOG) vs Inter Milan (INT) will begin at 11:45 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Bologna (BOG) vs Inter Milan (INT) match?

Bologna (BOG) vs Inter Milan (INT) match will be televised on Sports18 in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Bologna (BOG) vs Inter Milan (INT) match?

Bologna (BOG) vs Inter Milan (INT) match is available to be streamed live on the Voot app.

Bologna (BOG) vs Inter Milan (INT) Possible Starting XI:

Bologna Predicted Starting Line-up: Francesco Bardi, Kevin Bonifazi, Luis Binks, Arthur Theate, Aaron Hickey, Nicolas Dominguez, Mattias Svanberg, Roberto Soriano, Lorenzo De Silvestri, Ricardo Orsolini, Musa Barrow

Inter Milan Predicted Starting Line-up: Samir Handanovic, Milan Skriniar, Stefan de Vrij, Federico Dimarco, Denzel Dumfries, Nicolo Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Hakan Calhanoglu, Ivan Perisic, Edin Dzeko, Lautaro Martinez

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.