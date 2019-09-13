Bored Jose Mourinho Itching for Managerial Return But On His Terms
Jose Mourinho has been out of job since he was fired by Manchester United in December 2018.
File photo of Jose Mourinho. (Photo Credit: Twitter/MUFC)
Madrid: Unemployed soccer coach Jose Mourinho has had enough of being on holidays, he told Spanish television on Thursday, but has ruled out taking over an international outfit or joining someone mid-season.
Mourinho was fired by Manchester United in December 2018 after a two-year spell of relative success was overshadowed by the results of local rivals and rising football force Manchester City.
The Portuguese shot to fame as the upstart boss of surprise 2004 Champions League winners Porto, then became a superstar with his success and personality at Chelsea, Real Madrid, Inter Milan and finally United.
He picked up the nickname 'the Special One' when joining Chelsea, after saying they had been looking for a top manager and that he was a special one.
"I've had enough, I've really had enough," said Mourinho on Thursday, after being asked if he was enjoying his protracted break after years in the hot-seat.
"I spent this summer like any other fan for the first time, now I understand how that feels," he said.
With the European Championships swinging into view for 2020 the outspoken coach was asked if he would take on a national team.
"Maybe in ten years time," said the 56-year-old.
"It's something I'd like to do, take a team to a European Championships or a World Cup, I can get into that," he said.
"But two years of little games (qualifiers) wouldn't suit me... I like overseeing daily training and playing two or three games a week," he said.
He ruled out joining a club before the start of the next campaign.
"I don't want to take over a club in January, I'd like to find a club that wants me to start for next season."
Mourinho, who is doing a little TV punditry, said that his time at Madrid had been the most rewarding due to the rivalry with Barcelona.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Taylor Swift Becomes Highest-paid Celebrity in World, Kylie Jenner Second on List
- Woman Stuck With Mouth Open after Dislocating Jaw From 'Laughing Too Hard'
- Apple TV Plus Shows, Prices Compared with Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, Zee5
- Alia Bhatt Gets Clicked in Gorgeous Yellow Attire at Beau Ranbir Kapoor's Residence, See Pics
- Messi: Not Sure if Barcelona Did Everything to Bring Neymar Back From PSG