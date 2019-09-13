Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

Bored Jose Mourinho Itching for Managerial Return But On His Terms

Jose Mourinho has been out of job since he was fired by Manchester United in December 2018.

AFP

Updated:September 13, 2019, 10:13 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Bored Jose Mourinho Itching for Managerial Return But On His Terms
File photo of Jose Mourinho. (Photo Credit: Twitter/MUFC)
Loading...

Madrid: Unemployed soccer coach Jose Mourinho has had enough of being on holidays, he told Spanish television on Thursday, but has ruled out taking over an international outfit or joining someone mid-season.

Mourinho was fired by Manchester United in December 2018 after a two-year spell of relative success was overshadowed by the results of local rivals and rising football force Manchester City.

The Portuguese shot to fame as the upstart boss of surprise 2004 Champions League winners Porto, then became a superstar with his success and personality at Chelsea, Real Madrid, Inter Milan and finally United.

He picked up the nickname 'the Special One' when joining Chelsea, after saying they had been looking for a top manager and that he was a special one.

"I've had enough, I've really had enough," said Mourinho on Thursday, after being asked if he was enjoying his protracted break after years in the hot-seat.

"I spent this summer like any other fan for the first time, now I understand how that feels," he said.

With the European Championships swinging into view for 2020 the outspoken coach was asked if he would take on a national team.

"Maybe in ten years time," said the 56-year-old.

"It's something I'd like to do, take a team to a European Championships or a World Cup, I can get into that," he said.

"But two years of little games (qualifiers) wouldn't suit me... I like overseeing daily training and playing two or three games a week," he said.

He ruled out joining a club before the start of the next campaign.

"I don't want to take over a club in January, I'd like to find a club that wants me to start for next season."

Mourinho, who is doing a little TV punditry, said that his time at Madrid had been the most rewarding due to the rivalry with Barcelona.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram