FOOTBALL

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

'Bored' Sergio Aguero Calls Up Lionel Messi in the Middle of a Live Stream

Sergio Aguero and Lionel Messi (Photo Credit: AP and Twitter)

Sergio Aguero and Lionel Messi (Photo Credit: AP and Twitter)

Sergio Aguero called up Lionel Messi and chatted with him for few minutes, while streaming the entire episode live for his fans.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: May 25, 2020, 7:22 PM IST
Share this:

Argentina striker Sergio Aguero called up national teammate Lionel Messi while going live on poplular streaming platform Twitch.

With no football being played due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Manchester City striker has been keeping himself busy playing online games and streaming it live for his followers.

Recently, Aguero called up Messi and chatted with him for few minutes, while streaming the entire episode live for his fans.

ALSO READ | Lionel Messi Reveals That He Considered Leaving FC Barcelona in 2017, Here's Why

The interaction between the two happened in Spanish and Aguero had the phone out on speaker for the world to hear.


"What happened to you today that you phoned me at 9 in the morning," Messi asked as per GiveMeSport.

"I had to do the (coronavirus) test," Aguero replied.

"But why did you call me?" Messi asked again.

"I don't know, it was to say good morning to you. It's just that I saw you on my phone and I said 'Hey, cool,' ... I was bored and well, it was 9 in the morning and I said I'm going to call ... What do I know?" Aguero said, leaving Messi in splits.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading