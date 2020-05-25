'Bored' Sergio Aguero Calls Up Lionel Messi in the Middle of a Live Stream

Argentina striker Sergio Aguero called up national teammate Lionel Messi while going live on poplular streaming platform Twitch.

With no football being played due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Manchester City striker has been keeping himself busy playing online games and streaming it live for his followers.

Recently, Aguero called up Messi and chatted with him for few minutes, while streaming the entire episode live for his fans.

The interaction between the two happened in Spanish and Aguero had the phone out on speaker for the world to hear.





El Kun Agüero y Messi son todo lo que está bien 😍

- ¿Qué te pasó que me escribiste a las 9 de la mañana?

- Tenía que hacerme el test, pa.

- Pero, ¿para qué me escribiste? Me escribiste y no me diste más bola. pic.twitter.com/a5dAq0Pa3K — TNT Sports LA (en 🏡) (@TNTSportsLA) May 22, 2020

"What happened to you today that you phoned me at 9 in the morning," Messi asked as per GiveMeSport.

"I had to do the (coronavirus) test," Aguero replied.

"But why did you call me?" Messi asked again.

"I don't know, it was to say good morning to you. It's just that I saw you on my phone and I said 'Hey, cool,' ... I was bored and well, it was 9 in the morning and I said I'm going to call ... What do I know?" Aguero said, leaving Messi in splits.