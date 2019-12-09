Take the pledge to vote

Boris Johnson Plays Football with Children, Here's What Happened Next

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson turned out in a girl's football match as a part of his general election campaign.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 9, 2019, 3:46 PM IST
Boris Johnson Plays Football with Children, Here's What Happened Next
Boris Johnson (Photo Credit: Reuters)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has been in office since July 2019, recently attended a girl's football match between Hazel Grove United JFC and Poynton Juniors Cheadle Hulme as a part of his general election campaign in the northwest of England. The British Prime Minister turned goalkeeper for a bit of the event.

Unfortunately for the Prime Minister, young players repeatedly hit him with penalty shots in the face and on his body.

PM Johnson, who was seen sporting jogging track pants, black trainers and a gray hoodie, faced a series of penalty kicks from an under-10 girls' team. While the British PM managed to save some of the kicks, a number of them hit him on his face and throughout his body, according to a report in Mirror UK.

It seems, PM Johnson, who played Rugby for Balliol College while studying at Oxford, has a habit of playing dirty, which includes him tripping up a child during a kick-about while he was the mayor of London, as well as tackling a 10-year-old boy during a touch-rugby session in Japan, the report further added.

According to a report in Daily Mail, PM Johnson who was at Cheadle Hulme, near Stockport also announced that the Conservatives would build thousands of community pitches and back a world cup bid for 2030. However, football legend Gary Lineker called the plans 'bulls**t' on Twitter, while commenting on a post by Culture Secretary Nicky Morgan.

Lineker wrote, "I'm sticking to football during the election, but this is football and its bullshit. Hundreds of millions have been cut from local authority sporting budgets. Carry on."

