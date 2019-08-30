Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

Borussia Dortmund Awarded UEFA Equal Game Award for Tackling Racism, Supporting Refugees

Borussia Dortmund shared the UEFA Equal Game award with Burnley fan Scott Cunliffe, who raised 60,000 euros for charity by running to each of the club's away league games.

Associated Press

Updated:August 30, 2019, 11:07 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Borussia Dortmund Awarded UEFA Equal Game Award for Tackling Racism, Supporting Refugees
Borussia Dortmund received UEFA's Equal Game award for "tireless long-term work" tackling racism. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...

Nyon: UEFA has given Borussia Dortmund a share of European soccer's annual award to fans for the club's "tireless long-term work" tackling racism and supporting refugees.

UEFA says Dortmund will share the Equal Game award with Burnley fan Scott Cunliffe as "role models highlighting diversity, inclusion and accessibility in football."

Dortmund is praised for "tackling far-right infiltration of their fan base, challenging everyday racism, and adopting a clear policy on the humanitarian rights of refugees and asylum seekers."

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin says Dortmund "set an important example for other clubs throughout Europe."

Cunliffe ran to each of Burnley's away games in the Premier League last season, covering nearly 5,000 kilometers (3,100 miles) and raising more than 60,000 euros ($66,000) for charity.

UEFA presented the awards on Thursday at the Champions League draw in Monaco.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram