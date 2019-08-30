Borussia Dortmund Awarded UEFA Equal Game Award for Tackling Racism, Supporting Refugees
Borussia Dortmund shared the UEFA Equal Game award with Burnley fan Scott Cunliffe, who raised 60,000 euros for charity by running to each of the club's away league games.
Borussia Dortmund received UEFA's Equal Game award for "tireless long-term work" tackling racism. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Nyon: UEFA has given Borussia Dortmund a share of European soccer's annual award to fans for the club's "tireless long-term work" tackling racism and supporting refugees.
UEFA says Dortmund will share the Equal Game award with Burnley fan Scott Cunliffe as "role models highlighting diversity, inclusion and accessibility in football."
Dortmund is praised for "tackling far-right infiltration of their fan base, challenging everyday racism, and adopting a clear policy on the humanitarian rights of refugees and asylum seekers."
UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin says Dortmund "set an important example for other clubs throughout Europe."
Cunliffe ran to each of Burnley's away games in the Premier League last season, covering nearly 5,000 kilometers (3,100 miles) and raising more than 60,000 euros ($66,000) for charity.
UEFA presented the awards on Thursday at the Champions League draw in Monaco.
