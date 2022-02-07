CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#LataMangeshkar#Movies#IndvsWI#AssemblyElections#Omicron#PKL
Home » News » Football » Borussia Dortmund Complete Move for Niklas Sule from Bayern Munich
1-MIN READ

Borussia Dortmund Complete Move for Niklas Sule from Bayern Munich

Niklas Sule will move to Borussia Dortmund from Bayern Munich (Twitter)

Niklas Sule will move to Borussia Dortmund from Bayern Munich (Twitter)

Niklas Sule will move to Borussia Dortmund on a free transfer after his contract at Bayern Munich expires in the summer.

Borussia Dortmund have signed Germany central defender Niklas Sule on a four-year deal from Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich, the club said in a statement on Monday.

The 26-year-old will move to Dortmund on a free transfer after his contract at Bayern expires in the summer.

Sule, capped 37 times by the German national team, has made 159 appearances for Bayern since joining from Hoffenheim in 2017, winning four league titles and the Champions League in 2019-20.

“We are pleased that we were able to sign a German national player in Niklas Sule and retain him for four years," said Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc.

RELATED NEWS

Sule was linked with a number of clubs including Chelsea, Newcastle United and Barcelona after reportedly rejecting a new deal at Bayern.

Dortmund, who trail leaders Bayern by nine points after 21 games, travel to Union Berlin on Sunday, while Bayern take on VfL Bochum a day earlier.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

Tags
first published:February 07, 2022, 22:50 IST