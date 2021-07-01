CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Euro2020#Coronavirus#OlympicsQuiz#Sanjeevani
News18» News»Football»Borussia Dortmund Confirms Jadon Sancho's Transfer to Manchester United for 85mn Euros
1-MIN READ

Borussia Dortmund Confirms Jadon Sancho's Transfer to Manchester United for 85mn Euros

Borussia Dortmund confirms Sancho transfer to Man Utd for 85 mn euros (Twitter)

Borussia Dortmund confirms Sancho transfer to Man Utd for 85 mn euros (Twitter)

Borussia Dortmund confirms Sancho transfer to Man Utd for 85 mn euros

Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund has confirmed English winger Jadon Sancho’s transfer to Premier League giants Manchester United. The fee is understood to be around 85 million euros or USD 101m.

The 21-year-old now needs to pass a medical before his switch to Old Trafford is completed.

The CEO of Borussia Dortmund during a press conference said, “we reached a general agreement with Manchester United on the transfer of Jadon Sancho, pending full completion, as there are still some formalities to agree on and the medical check to be completed."

RELATED NEWS

The 21-year-old Sancho is currently with the England squad involved in the European Championship as the team prepares for its quarterfinal with Ukraine on Saturday. Despite Sancho commanding a big fee after impressing in the Bundesliga, he is yet to start for England at the tournament.

More to come…

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:July 01, 2021, 16:12 IST