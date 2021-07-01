Borussia Dortmund Confirms Jadon Sancho's Transfer to Manchester United for 85mn Euros

Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund has confirmed English winger Jadon Sancho’s transfer to Premier League giants Manchester United. The fee is understood to be around 85 million euros or USD 101m.

The 21-year-old now needs to pass a medical before his switch to Old Trafford is completed.

The CEO of Borussia Dortmund during a press conference said, “we reached a general agreement with Manchester United on the transfer of Jadon Sancho, pending full completion, as there are still some formalities to agree on and the medical check to be completed."

The 21-year-old Sancho is currently with the England squad involved in the European Championship as the team prepares for its quarterfinal with Ukraine on Saturday. Despite Sancho commanding a big fee after impressing in the Bundesliga, he is yet to start for England at the tournament.

