English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Borussia Dortmund Fans Donate 70,000 Euros to Bars, Restaurants Around Stadium Hit by Coronavirus

Borussia Dortmund's Yellow Wall (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Borussia Dortmund's Yellow Wall (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Borussia Dortmund fans donated to the bars and restaurants around Signal Iduna Park, which have been closed due to coronavirus.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: March 23, 2020, 10:19 PM IST
Share this:

Dortmund: Borussia Dortmund fans have donated more than 70,000 euros ($75,570) to bars and restaurants around the stadium which have been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Bundesliga club said Monday.

The German side posted the names of 86 food and drinks outlets during a 'virtual football' night on Sunday on the club's website.

Fans were urged to click on the places they bought their beer, fries, sausages and other match day staples and offer a donation to keep the businesses afloat.

All told fans donated 73,611 euros with Dortmund's marketing director Carsen Cramer saying they were "touched" by the generosity.

Further similar collections are planned in the coming days, the club said, while Germany battles to contain a pandemic that has infected more than 22,600 people and killed 86 in the country.

Share this:

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.