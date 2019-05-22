Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Borussia Dortmund Sign Thorgan Hazard on Five-Year Deal from Borussia Moenchengladbach

Thorgan Hazard scored 13 goals this season and set up another 12 in 35 matches in all competitions.

Reuters

Updated:May 22, 2019, 3:58 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Borussia Dortmund Sign Thorgan Hazard on Five-Year Deal from Borussia Moenchengladbach
Thorgan Hazard had joined Borussia Moenchengladbach in 2014. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Berlin: Bundesliga runners-up Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday signed Belgium international Thorgan Hazard from Borussia Moenchengladbach on a five-year contract in their second big transfer in two days.

Dortmund, who also signed Germany international Nico Schulz on Tuesday, said 26-year-old attacking midfielder Hazard had signed a deal to 2024.

"He is an experienced Bundesliga player and Belgium international who can help us with his speed and finish," said Dortmund sports director Michael Zorc.

"He has continuously displayed his quality in the past years."

Hazard, brother of Chelsea's Eden Hazard, joined Gladbach in 2014.

He scored 13 goals this season and set up another 12 in 35 matches in all competitions but fifth-placed Gladbach narrowly missed out on a top-four finish and a Champions League spot.

Dortmund finished two points behind champions Bayern Munich last week and will compete in next season's Champions League group stage.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram