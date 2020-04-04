FOOTBALL

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Borussia Dortmund Stadium Signal Iduna Park to be Used as Medical Centre in Coronavirus Crisis

Signal Iduna Park (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Signal Iduna Park (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Borussia Dortmund said they had transformed the north stand of the stadium into a treatment centre in collaboration with a local medical association.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: April 4, 2020, 12:24 PM IST
Share this:

Berlin: Germany's biggest football stadium, Borussia Dortmund's Signal-Iduna-Park, is to be partially transformed into a medical centre to help treat patients during the coronavirus pandemic, the German Bundesliga club announced Friday.

"Our stadium is a symbol of the city... its technical, infrastructural and spatial set-up make it the ideal place to help people who are potentially infected," said club directors Hans-Joachim Watzke and Carsten Cramer in a statement.

Dortmund said they had transformed the north stand of the 81,000-capacity stadium -- the one opposite the famous "Yellow Wall" -- into a treatment centre in collaboration with a local medical association.

The centre will provide check-ups, issue prescription medicines and even offer initial treatment for those diagnosed with COVID-19.

It will be available only to those who are showing symptoms of the disease, and will be open daily from 12 noon to 4.00 pm.

"In this way, possible chains of infection can also be broken by avoiding contact to other patients, doctors and staff in the individual doctor's surgeries," the club said.

"It's obviously strange at first to go to a football stadium when you have fever and breathing difficulties, but we actually do have optimal conditions here," said Dirk Spelmeyer, chairman of the local Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians (KVWL).

He added that the stadium would relieve pressure on the other specialised coronavirus treatment centre in the north of the city.

The Signal-Iduna-Park is the second major European stadium to be used in the fight against the virus, after Spanish giants Real Madrid offered their Santiago Bernabeu -- another 81,000-seater -- to store medical equipment.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    2,650

     

  • Total Confirmed

    2,902

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    183

     

  • Total DEATHS

    68

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 04 (09:00 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    830,322

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,118,844

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    229,286

     

  • Total DEATHS

    59,236

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres