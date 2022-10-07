Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich will square off in an intriguing Bundesliga encounter on October 8.

Borussia Dortmund come into this match after registering an impressive win against Sevilla in the Champions League on Wednesday. The hosts will hope to play in a similar fashion and win against Bayern Munich. A win will see them climb to the top of the Bundesliga table. The likes of Raphael Guerreiro, Jude Bellingham and Karim Adeyemi will be aiming to find the back of the net against Bayern Munich.

Manuel Neuer-led Bayern Munich also come into the match on the back of an impressive victory in the Champions League. Bayern Munich thrashed Viktoria Plzen 5-0 at the Allianz. However, they will be mindful of the fact that defeating Borussia Dortmund in their own backyard is a different ballgame altogether.

Ahead of the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich be played?

The Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich will be played on October 8, Saturday.

Where will the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich be played?

The Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich will be played at Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund.

What time will the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich begin?

The Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich will begin at 10:00 pm IST, on October 8.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich?

The Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich?

The Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Predicted Starting Line-up:

Borussia Dortmund Predicted Starting Line-up: Kobel, Meunier, Hummels (c), Schlotterbeck, Guerreiro, Bellingham, Ozcan, Adeyemi, Brandt, Malen, Moukoko

Bayern Munich Predicted Starting Line-up: Neuer (c), Pavard, Upamecano, de Ligt, Davies, Goretzka, Sabitzer, Sane, Musiala, Mane, Gnabry

