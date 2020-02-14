Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News
Bundesliga 2019-20: Borussia Dortmund host Eintracht Frankfurt as they look to get their campaign back on track.
Borussia Dortmund (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Borussia Dortmund will be playing the host to Eintracht Frankfurt in their upcoming Bundesliga 2019-20 fixture on February 15, Saturday. The Bundesliga 2019-20 Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt will be played at the Westfalenstadion.
Standing at third spot, the hosts will try hard to defeat Frankfurt after having lost 3-4 to Bayer Leverkusen in their last match. On the other hand, Frankfurt are resurging with no losses in their last four games. They registered a huge 5-0 win against Augsburg in their last Bundesliga fixture.
Although BVB remain a favourite, The Eagles won't be an easy opponent. Standing at the 9th position in the points table, Frankfurt have won just six of the last 30 meetings between them and BVB.
The hosts would try hard to increase their point difference with Monchengladbach, who sit at the 4th spot having played a match less and with the same score of 39.
Lucien Favre's side would have to play without Delaney (injured), Reus (injured) and Brandt (injured). Whereas, Adi Hutter's men would have Russ (injured), Lucas Torro (injured) and Fernandes (injured) sidelined. Abraham (injured) and Dost (illness) remain doubts for The Eagles.
Borussia Dortmund Possible Starting Line-up: Burki; Zagadou, Hummels, Akanji; Hakimi, Witsel, Can, Raphael Guerreiro; Reyna; Sancho, Haaland.
Eintracht Frankfurt Possible Starting Line-up: Trapp; Toure, Abraham, Hinteregger, N'Dicka; Kohr, Ilsanker; Chandler, Gacinovic, Kostic; Andre Silva.
Where to watch Bundesliga 2019-20 Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt match live in India (TV channels)?
Dortmund will welcome Eintracht Frankfurt at 01:00AM on Saturday. The Bundesliga 2019-20 Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt will be played at the Westfalenstadion. Bundesliga 2019-20 Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select channels in India.
How and where to watch online Bundesliga 2019-20 Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt match live streaming?
Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.
