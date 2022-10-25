Manchester City will be aiming to extend their four-match unbeaten run when they will resume their Champions League campaign on Wednesday. Pep Guardiola’s men will face Borussia Dortmund in their next Champions League encounter. The match between Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City will be played at Signal Iduna Park.

With 10 points from four matches, Manchester City currently occupy the top spot in their Champions League group. The English football club, in their last Champions League game, were held to a goalless draw by FC Copenhagen.

Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, managed to win two of their four Champions League fixtures so far this season. With seven points from four games, Edin Terzic’s men currently find themselves at the second spot in their group.

Ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League match between Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City; here is all you need to know:

Borussia Dortmund (DOR) vs Manchester City (MCI) Possible Starting XI:

Borussia Dortmund Predicted Starting Line-up: Gregor Kobel, Niklas Sule, Mats Hummels, Nico Schlotterbeck, Raphael Guerreiro, Emre Can, Jude Bellingham, Julian Brandt, Marco Reus, Giovanni Reyna, Youssoufa Moukoko

Manchester City Predicted Starting Line-up: Ederson Moraes, Joao Cancelo, Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake, John Stones, Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish, Erling Haaland, Phil Foden

