Borussia Dortmund vs Sevilla Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Sevilla UEFA Champions League Live Coverage

Borussia Dortmund will clash against Sevilla in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, fresh off a spectacular comeback against Bayern Munich. The Black and Yellows are possibly one win away from qualifying for the round of 16, and they will be looking to do so against the Spanish side at Signal Iduna Park.

Borussia Dortmund are plagued with injuries as their star man Marco Reus is unlikely to feature against Sevilla. Meanwhile, Sevilla were held to a 1-1 draw by Athletic Bilbao on Saturday. The Spanish sides sacked Julen Lopetegui after last week’s 4-1 defeat to Dortmund, and Jorge Sampaoli has since taken over as the head coach.

Both sides will be looking to secure a win on Wednesday and we have a cracker of a match on our hands.

Ahead of the match between Borussia Dortmund and Sevilla, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the UEFA Champions League match between Borussia Dortmund and Sevilla be played?

The UEFA Champions League match between Borussia Dortmund and Sevilla will be played on October 12, Wednesday.

Where will the UEFA Champions League match between Borussia Dortmund and Sevilla be played?

The UEFA Champions League match between Borussia Dortmund and Sevilla will be played at the Signal Iduna Park.

What time will the UEFA Champions League match between Borussia Dortmund and Sevilla begin?

The UEFA Champions League match between Borussia Dortmund and Sevilla will begin at 12:30 am IST, on October 12.

Which TV channels will broadcast the UEFA Champions League match between Borussia Dortmund and Sevilla?

The UEFA Champions League match between Borussia Dortmund and Sevilla will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the UEFA Champions League match between Borussia Dortmund and Sevilla?

The UEFA Champions League match between Borussia Dortmund and Sevilla will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Sevilla Predicted Starting Line-up: Bono (Gk), Carmona, Nianzou, Marcao, Telles; Jordan, Delaney, Rakitic; Gomez, En-Nesyri, Isco

Borussia Dortmund Predicted Line-up: Meyer (Gk), Meunier, Sule, Schlotterbeck, Guerreiro; Can, Bellingham; Moukoko, Brandt, Hazard, Modeste

