Borussia Dortmund vs VFL Bochum Live Streaming: How to Watch Bundesliga 2022-23 Coverage on TV And Online

Borussia Dortmund head coach Edin Terzic will have to deal with multiple injury issues ahead of his side’s Bundesliga match against a depleted VFL Bochum. side Striker Marco Reus made his return to the side against Union Berlin in October but later he sustained another injury to miss next four games for Borussia Dortmund. In defense, Matts Hummels is also expected to miss the clash against VFL Bochum due to fitness issues.

T20 World Cup 2022: Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | Gallery

Fourth-placed Borussia Dortmund will now aim to extend their two-match winning streak when they will be up against 17th-placed VFL Bochum on Saturday. The Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and VFL Bochum will be played at the Signal Iduna Park. After securing seven wins from 12 matches, Borussia Dortmund currently have 22 points in their kitty.

VFL Bochum, on the other hand, will come into the fixture after suffering a 4-0 away defeat against Wolfsburg in their last Bundesliga encounter.

Ahead of Saturday’s Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and VFL Bochum; here is all you need to know:

What date Bundesliga 2022-23 match between Borussia Dortmund and VFL Bochum will be played?

The Bundesliga 2022-23 match between Borussia Dortmund and VFL Bochum will take place on November 5, Saturday.

Where will the Bundesliga 2022-23 match Borussia Dortmund vs VFL Bochum be played?

The Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and VFL Bochum will be played at the Signal Iduna Park.

What time will the Bundesliga 2022-23 match Borussia Dortmund vs VFL Bochum begin?

The Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and VFL Bochum will begin at 8 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Borussia Dortmund vs VFL Bochum Bundesliga match?

Borussia Dortmund vs VFL Bochum Bundesliga match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Borussia Dortmund vs VFL Bochum Bundesliga match?

Borussia Dortmund vs VFL Bochum Bundesliga match will be streamed live on SonyLIV.

Borussia Dortmund vs VFL Bochum Possible Starting XIs

Borussia Dortmund Predicted Starting Line-up: Gregor Kobel, Niklas Sule, Emre Can, Nico Schlotterbeck, Thorgan Hazard, Jude Bellingham, Salih Ozcan, Karim Adeyemi, Julian Brandt, Donyell Malen, Anthony Modeste

VFL Bochum Predicted Starting Line-up: Manuel Riemann, Cristian Gamboa, Ivan Ordets, Tim Oermann, Danilo Soares, Anthony Losilla, Kevin Stoger, Jordi Osei-Tutu, Philipp Forster, Christopher Antwi-Adjej, Philipp Hofmann

Read all the Latest Sports News here