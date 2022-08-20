Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Bundesliga 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Borussia Dortmund will try to carry forward their winning momentum as they are set to face Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga. The match between Borussia Dortmund and Werder Bremen is slated to be played at the Signal Iduna Park.

Borussia Dortmund have so far played two matches in Bundesliga and Edin Terzic’s boys have been able to maintain an unbeaten run. Borussia Dortmund, in their last fixture, had scripted a 1-3 win against Freiburg.

Werder Bremen, on the other hand, will be aiming to claim their first win of the Bundesliga season when they face a mighty Borussia Dortmund. Werder Bremen have till now played two matches but they have managed to secure two draws only. Werder Bremen, in their last Bundesliga fixture, scored a 96th-minute equaliser to salvage one point against VFB Stuttgart.

Ahead of the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Werder Bremen, here is all you need to know:

When will the Bundesliga 2022-23 match between Borussia Dortmund (DOR) and Werder Bremen (WBN) be played?

The Bundesliga 2022-23 match between Borussia Dortmund and Werder Bremen will take place on August 20, Saturday.

Where will the Bundesliga 2022-23 match Borussia Dortmund (DOR) vs Werder Bremen (WBN) be played?

The Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen will be played at the Signal Iduna Park.

What time will the Bundesliga 2022-23 match Borussia Dortmund (DOR) vs Werder Bremen (WBN) begin?

The Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Werder Bremen will begin at 7:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Borussia Dortmund (DOR) and Werder Bremen (WBN) Bundesliga match?

Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen Bundesliga match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Borussia Dortmund (DOR) vs Werder Bremen (WBN) Bundesliga match?

Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen Bundesliga match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Borussia Dortmund (DOR) vs Werder Bremen (WBN) Possible Starting XI:

Borussia Dortmund redicted Starting Line-up: Gregor Kobel, Marius Wolf, Mats Hummels, Nico Schlotterbeck, Raphael Guerreiro, Mahmoud Dahoud, Jude Bellingham, Karim Adeyemi, Marco Reus, Donyell Malen, Youssoufa Moukoko

Werder Bremen Predicted Starting Line-up: Jiri Pavlenka, Marco Friedl, Milos Veljkovic, Niklas Stark, Mitchell Weiser, Christian Gross, Jens Stage, Anthony Jung, Leonardo Bittencourt, Marvin Ducksch, Niclas Fullkrug

