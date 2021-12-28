Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland Likely to Snub English Premier League for Spain: Report

Following his impressive goal-scoring abilities, in-demand Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland has been the subject of intense transfer rumours. He’s already scored 19 goals in all competitions this season, and teams are circling to sign him.

The Norwegian is receiving interest from elite teams around Europe, and he is set to take on a new challenge next summer when the £68 million release clause kicks in. Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Manchester City and Manchester United, among others are reported to be closely watching the 21-year-old. Man City and Man United may be looking down at a twist since Haaland isn’t a big fan of England’s top flight, according to some reports.

As reported by Sport Bible, according to transfer guru Gianluca Di Marzio, Haaland doesn’t care for the league very much since he prefers La Liga. In fact, Di Marzio also admits that 21-year-old may not leave the Dortmund in the summer, as the club has apparently presented a new contract offer and believes that another year might be crucial to his development.

Erling Haland doesn’t like the Premier League ‘too much’. It is not in his dreams. It is not the perfect league for him at the moment. Haland prefers La Liga and likes the Spanish league a lot #mulive [@DiMarzio, @wettfreunde]— utdreport (@utdreport) December 27, 2021

In recent weeks, speculation over Haaland’s future has intensified as his agent Mino Raiola spoke in clues about the likelihood of a change of scenery in the near future.

Talking to Sport 1, Raiola said, “Maybe this summer, maybe the summer after. But there is a great chance that Erling will leave this summer. We will see. Bayern, Real, Barcelona, City - these are the big clubs he can go to. City has won the championship five times in recent years, significantly more than United,” he added.

If Haaland decides to make his next move by snubbing the Premier League, it might open the way for Real Madrid, who are planning to bolster their squad next summer with Florentino Perez pursuing ‘Galactico’ signings. Despite their financial troubles, Barcelona may be in the race as well.

