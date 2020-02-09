Take the pledge to vote

Borussia Dortmund's Julian Brandt in Race to be Fit for Champions League After Ankle Injury

Julian Brandt suffered an ankle injury during Borussia Dortmund's 4-3 loss to Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga.

February 9, 2020
Borussia Dortmund's Julian Brandt in Race to be Fit for Champions League After Ankle Injury
Julian Brandt (L). (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Berlin: Borussia Dortmund winger Julian Brandt faces a race to be fit for the German side's Champions League last-16 tie against Paris Saint-Germain after the club confirmed on Sunday that he had suffered an ankle injury.

The 23-year-old was substituted at half-time of Saturday's 4-3 defeat at Bayer Leverkusen, which left his team third in the Bundesliga.

Dortmund said Brandt had suffered torn ankle ligaments and will miss Friday's league clash at home to Eintracht Frankfurt.

They have not said whether the German international will be fit for their Champions League first leg at home to PSG on February 18.

Dortmund are already without captain Marco Reus, who suffered a leg injury in their German Cup loss at Werder Bremen last month.

