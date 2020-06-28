FOOTBALL

1-MIN READ

Borussia Dortmund's Loan Star Achraf Hakimi to Leave Club in Summer, May Join Inter Milan

Achraf Hakimi (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Achraf Hakimi (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Achraf Hakimi, who impressed in his loan spell with Borussia Dortmund, has attracted interest from Inter Milan.

  • AFP Munich
  • Last Updated: June 28, 2020, 3:00 PM IST
Morocco international Achraf Hakimi will leave Borussia Dortmund this summer after two years on loan from Real Madrid, the Bundesliga club's sporting director Michael Zorc said Saturday.

Hakimi, 21, has drawn reported interest from Inter Milan and could be sold for around 40 million euros ($45 million) after an impressive past season with Dortmund.

He scored five goals and provided 10 assists in the Bundesliga while displaying his versatility at both right and left-back as well as in a more advanced position.

Zorc, who was initially hopeful of retaining Hakimi, said the asking price for the Madrid-born player had risen again.

"We don't want to go there, we can't" keep him, said a rueful Zorc.

