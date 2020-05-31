Borussia Monchengladbach vs Union Berlin Dream11 Team Prediction Bundesliga 2019-20, MOB vs UNN Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

For the weekend clash in Bundesliga League 2019-20 this Sunday night, Union Berlin will be challenging the Borussia Monchengladbach. The match will take place at Borussia Park, Germany.

The German league became the first major football tournament to resume play after sports events were halted midway owing to the spread of the novel coronavirus. However, in its second innings, the games are being played at crowd less stadiums.

The Bundesliga League 2019-20 Borussia Monchengladbach vs Union Berlin will be played at 7 pm IST on May 31. The Union sit at the 13th spot with 31 points in their account.

They will give their all to secure three points off of their upcoming fixture against the Gladbach, who are at the 5th position on the points table with 53 points to their name.

While Gladbach faced Werder Bremen last Wednesday and ended the match in a goalless draw; the visitors concluded their last game in the series with a 1-1 draw with Mainz.

Union have not witnessed a win in the league for their last five matches; the hosts, on the other hand, are playing better with having faced only two losses at the hands of Leverkusen and Dortmund in the past 10 games.

MOB vs UNN Bundesliga League 2019-20 Dream11 Team

Bundesliga League 2019-20 Dream11 Prediction MOB vs UNN Goalkeeper: Rafal

Bundesliga League 2019-20 Dream11 Prediction MOB vs UNN Defenders: Stefan Lainer, Matthias Ginter, Oscar Wendt and Ramy Bensebaini

Bundesliga League 2019-20 Dream11 Prediction MOB vs UNN Midfielders: Marius Butler, Grischa Promel, Florian Neuhaus

Bundesliga League 2019-20 Dream11 Prediction MOB vs UNN Strikers: Plea, Sebastian Andersson

Bundesliga League 2019-20 MOB probable lineup vs UNN: Sommer; Lainer, Ginter, Elvedi, Bensebaini; Kramer, Nauhaus; Hofmann, Stindl, Thuram; Plea

Bundesliga League 2019-20 UNN probable Playing XI vs MOB: Gikiewicz; Subotic, Schlotterbeck, Friedrich; Trimmel, Gentner, Mees, Ryerson; Bulter, Andersson, Ingvartsen