BOU vs CRY Dream11 Predictions, Premier League 2019-20, Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Bournemouth will roll out the carpet for Crystal Palace on June 21, Sunday, in Premier League 2019-20. Both sides will be featuring in their first pot-coronavirus lockdown match. In their last outing, Bournemouth were handed disappointment by league leaders Liverpool whereas Crystal Palace kept a clean sheet with a 1-0 win over Watford. The Premier League 2019-20 Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace match will be hosted at Vitality Stadium. Bournemouth slipped into the relegation zone before the league was halted. They are on score-level with West Ham and Watford, who are 16th and 17th, respectively. All of them have 27 points from 29 games. A win in today’s fixture will see Bournemouth pulling themselves out of the zone. Crystal Palace are 12 points clear of Bournemouth and are sitting on the 11th position with 39 points.

The Premier League 2019-20 Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace match is scheduled to begin at 12:45 am. Bournemouth All the premier league matches will be telecasted live on Star Sports channel and live streaming is available on Hotstar.

Premier League 2019-20 BOU vs CRY Dream11 Team News, Predictions

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has confirmed that midfielder Ryan Fraser is not in contention after he rejected a short-term contract extension with the club. The Cherries will see David Brooks, Steve Cook, Arnaut Danjuma and Lloyd Kelly making a comeback to the side.

As for Crystal Palace, defender Mamadou Sakho has fully recovered from his hamstring injury. He will be featrung for the first since New Year's Day. Jeffrey Schlupp, James Tomkins and Martin Kelly will be seen on the Eagles’ injury bench.

Premier League 2019-20 BOU vs CRY Dream 11 Prediction, Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace captain: Sakho

Premier League 2019-20 BOU vs CRY Dream 11 Prediction, Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace Vice captain: Wilson

Premier League 2019-20 BOU vs CRY Dream 11 Prediction, Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace Goalkeeper: Guaita

Premier League 2019-20 BOU vs CRY Dream 11 Prediction, Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace Defenders: Sakho, Ake, S Cook, A Smith

Premier League 2019-20 BOU vs CRY Dream 11 Prediction, Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace Midfielders: King, Kouyate, McArthur

Bundesliga BOU vs CRY Dream 11 Prediction, Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace Strikers: Wilson, Benteke, Zaha

Premier League 2019-20 Bournemouth possible starting lineup vs Crystal Palace: Ramadale; A Smith, S Cook, Ake, Rico; King, Billing, Lerma, L Cook, Stanislas; C Wilson

Premier League 2019-20 Crystal Palace possible starting lineup vs Bournemouth: Guaita; Ward, Sakho, Cahill, Van Aanholt; Kouyate, Milivojevic, McArthur; Ayew, Benteke, Zaha