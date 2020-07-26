Bournemouth End Premier League Stay With Entertaining Win Against Everton

Junior Stanislas scored a fine solo goal as Bournemouth fought gallantly but end their five-year stay in the Premier League with an entertaining 3-1 victory over Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday.

The visitors needed three points to have a chance of survival and put on an excellent display. However, Aston Villa's draw at West Ham United sealed the fate of the south coast side, who finished with 34 points, one shy of safety.

Josh King gave the visitors the lead from the penalty spot after 13 minutes, but Everton drew level before halftime through Moise Kean as the home team enjoyed the majority of possession.

But after Dominic Solanke restored their lead, Stanislas gave Bournemouth a two-goal cushion late in the second half.

It was just a second win in 13 matches for Bournemouth, and a first away since victory at Chelsea in December. However, their nine losses on the road since then went a long way to sealing their return to the Championship.

Everton end their disappointing campaign in 12th position, with much work for manager Carlo Ancelotti to do in the short pre-season before the start of the new campaign on Sept. 12.

The win was a first at Goodison Park for Bournemouth and a first home defeat for Everton since November, but that will be scant consolation for Cherries manager Eddie Howe.

The visitors started the better and after Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford had saved one-on-one from Callum Wilson, were awarded a penalty following a handball by Richarlison in the 13th minute, King confidently converting the spot-kick.

Everton were level when Seamus Coleman worked Theo Walcott into space and his low cross was tapped in at the back post by Kean for his second league goal of the season.

Bournemouth were back in front before the break, as Diego Rico's freekick was brilliantly headed home by Solanke.

Everton did most of the pressing in the second half, but the visitors grabbed a third when Stanislas showed great determination to create a shooting chance and beat the poor dive of Pickford.