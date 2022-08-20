Bournemouth vs Arsenal Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch EPL 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Arsenal started the Premier League campaign on a spectacular note after securing six points from their opening two games. Mikel Arteta’s boys will now travel to Bournemouth to play their next Premier League encounter. The match between Bournemouth and Arsenal is scheduled to be played today at the Dean Court.

ALSO READ| Manchester United Sign Real Madrid Midfielder Casemiro

The Gunners, come into the fixture, after claiming a convincing 4-2 win against Leicester City in their last game. The London giants had kicked off their Premier League journey with a 0-2 victory against Crystal Palace.

On the other hand, Bournemouth had to endure a humiliating 4-0 win against defending champions Manchester City in their last match. With one win from two games, Scott Parker’s boys currently find themselves in the 11th spot in the Premier League standings. Bournemouth, in their opening Premier League match, had registered a 2-0 home win against Aston Villa.

Ahead of the EPL match between Bournemouth and Arsenal, here is all you need to know:

When will the 2022-23 match between Bournemouth (BOU) and Arsenal (ARS) be played?

The EPL 2022-23 match between Bournemouth and Arsenal will take place on August 20, Saturday.

Where will the EPL 2022-23 match Bournemouth (BOU) vs Arsenal (ARS) be played?

The EPL match between Bournemouth vs Arsenal will be played at the Dean Court.

What time will the EPL 2022-23 match Bournemouth (BOU) vs Arsenal (ARS) begin?

The EPL match between Bournemouth and Arsenal will begin at 10:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Bournemouth (BOU) vs Arsenal (ARS) match?

Bournemouth vs Arsenal EPL match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Bournemouth (BOU) vs Arsenal (ARS) EPL match?

Bournemouth vs Arsenal EPL match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Bournemouth (BOU) vs Arsenal (ARS) Possible Starting XI:

Bournemouth Predicted Starting Line-up: Mark Travers, Chris Mepham, Marcos Senesi, Lloyd Kelly, Adam Smith, Jefferson Lerma, Ben Pearson, Philip Billing, Jordan Zemura, Marcus Tavernier, Kieffer Moore

Arsenal Predicted Starting Line-up: Aaron Ramsdale, Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Granit Xhaka, Thomas Partey, Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here