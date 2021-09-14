BOY vs MUN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s UEFA Champions League match between Young Boys and Manchester United: The UEFA Champions League returns and in the kicking off of the new season, Young Boys host Manchester United at the Wankdorf Stadium on September 14 from 10:15 PM IST onwards. All eyes will be on Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo who made a return after leaving in 2009.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner scored a brace on his return in the Premier League fixture between Manchester United and Newcastle United. The Red Devils picked up a comfortable 4-1 victory over Newcastle and will look to make a statement in the UCL matches. Fans here can get the BOY vs MUN Dream 11 details and the Young Boys vs Manchester United UCL Predicted XI as well.

The UEFA Champions League matches will be broadcasted on Sony Network.

BOY vs MUN Live Streaming

The UEFA Champions League match between BOY vs MUN is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

BOY vs MUN Match Details

The match between BOY vs MUN will be played on Wednesday, September 14, at Wankdorf Stadium. The game will start at 10:15 AM (IST).

BOY vs MUN Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Cristiano Ronaldo

Vice-Captain: Bruno Fernandes

BOY vs MUN Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: David de Gea

Defenders: Luke Shaw, Raphael Varane, Mohamed Aly Camara, Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Midfielders: Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, Michel Aebischer

Strikers: Jadon Sancho, Cristiano Ronaldo, Mason Greenwood

Young Boys vs Manchester United probable XI:

Young Boys: David von Ballmoos (GK), Silvan Hefti, Mohamed Aly Camara, Cedric Zesiger, Ulisses Garcia, Christian Fassnacht, Vincent Sierro, Michel Aebischer, Nicolas Ngamaleu, Theoson Jordan Siebatcheu, Meschack Elia

Manchester United: David de Gea (GK), Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Paul Pogba, Fred, Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood, Cristiano Ronaldo

