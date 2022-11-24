BRA vs SER Dream11 Prediction: Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, FIFA World Cup 2022

Brazil would arguably be one of the favourites to win their opening fixture of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar against Serbia. That being said, we’ve already witnessed some of the biggest upsets with Saudi Arabia and Japan defeating Argentina and Germany respectively in the last few days.

Which is why you simply cannot take your eyes off any team even for a brief moment, as these results may have provided Serbia with some hope. The Selecao have the flair of Neymar and Vinicius Junior upfront along with the experience of Thiago Silva at the back. Not to mention that Alisson Becker has been in great form for Liverpool FC this campaign.

Serbia on the other hand have the dynamic Sergej Milinković-Savić in their squad along with rising star Dusan Vlahovic. Dragan Stojkovic would be sweating over the fitness of their main man Aleksandar Mitrović who has been pivotal for Fulham this season. Stojkovic also went on to state that “Mitrovic will go to the World Cup without a leg” which shows the importance of the 28-year-old striker. Whilst that is true the manager might want to use him cautiously if at all in the first game of their World Cup campaign.

Cameroon and Switzerland are the other two teams in Group G along with Brazil and Serbia.

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup match between Brazil and Serbia, here is all you need to know:

When will the FIFA World Cup match between Brazil and Serbia be played?

The FIFA World Cup match between Brazil and Serbia will be played on November 25, Friday.

Where will the FIFA World Cup match between Brazil and Serbia be played?

The FIFA World Cup match between Brazil and Serbia will be played at the Lusail Stadium.

What time will the FIFA World Cup match between Brazil and Serbia begin?

The FIFA World Cup match between Brazil and Serbia will begin at 12:30 am IST, on November 25.

Which TV channels will broadcast the FIFA World Cup match between Brazil and Serbia?

The FIFA World Cup match between Brazil and Serbia will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the FIFA World Cup match between Brazil and Serbia?

The FIFA World Cup match between Brazil and Serbia will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website for free.

Brazil vs Serbia Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Neymar

Vice-Captain: Dusan Vlahovic

Suggested Playing XI for Brazil vs Serbia Dream11 Fantasy Team

GK: A Becker

DEF: Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, N Milenkovic, S Mitrovic

MID: Neymar, Raphinha, F Kostic, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

ST: V Junior, Dusan Vlahovic

Serbia: Vanja Milinkovic-Savic; N Milenkovic, Stefan Mitrovic, Strahinja Pavlović, Zivkovic, Gudelj, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Kostic; Dusan Tadic; Dusan Vlahovic, Luka Jovic

Brazil: Alisson Becker, Danilo, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Alex Sandro, Casemiro, Lucas Paqueta; Raphinha, Neymar, Vinicius Junior, Richarlison

