BRA vs ARG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s 2022 World Cup Qualifiers match between Brazil and Argentina: Brazil and Argentina face off once again and this time, its personal for Brazil who lost the Copa America Finals at home, to Lionel Messi’s Argentina in July. The two international juggernauts lock horns in the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers CONMEBOl Round 6 group match at the Corinthians Arena. The Albiceleste recently beat Venezuela 3-1 whereas Brazil beat Chile 1-0 to top the CONMBOL table with 21 points whereas Argentina are second, with 15 points. Both sides are unbeaten in the qualifiers group matches so far and Brazil at the moment have a perfect record of seven wins in seven matches, whereas Argentina have won four matches and drawn three so far. The clash is personal and the rivalry will be dealt with on the field. Fans here can check the BRA vs ARG Dream 11 and BRA vs ARG Predicted XI as well.

BRA vs ARG Telecast

The 2022 World Cup Qualifiers match will not be broadcasted in India.

BRA vs ARG Live Streaming

The match between BRA vs ARG will not be streamed online in India.

BRA vs ARG Match Details

The match between BRA vs ARG will be played on Monday, September 6, at the Corinthians Stadium. The game will start at 12:30 AM (IST).

BRA vs ARG Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Lionel Messi

Vice-Captain: Marquinhos

BRA vs ARG Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Emiliano Martinez

Defenders: Alex Sandro, Nicolas Otamendi, Marquinhos, German Pezzella

Midfielders: Angel Di Maria, Casemiro, Lucas Paqueta

Strikers: Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez, Neymar

Brazil vs Argentina probable XI:

Brazil Predicted Starting line-up: Weverton (GK), Danilo, Eder Militao, Marquinhos, Alex Sandro, Lucas Paqueta, Casemiro, Bruno Guimaraes, Vinicius Junior, Neymar, Gabriel Barbosa

Argentina Predicted Starting line-up: Emiliano Martinez (GK), Nahuel Molina, German Pezzella, Nicolas Otamendi, Marcos Acuna, Giovani Lo Celso, Rodrigo De Paul, Guido Rodriguez, Angel Di Maria, Lautaro Martinez, Lionel Messi

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here