BRA vs CHI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between Brazil and Chile: Brazil will be looking to extend their unbeaten run in the South American segment of the World Cup qualifying when they host Chile at the Maracana Stadium on Friday. The Selecao have already booked their spot in Qatar, despite playing a game fewer than every other team in the group.

The home team have enjoyed a dominant qualification run so far, winning 12 and drawing three of their 15 games. Notably, Brazil officially qualified for the 2022 World Cup in November last year, after just 12 matches. They head into this dead-rubber after an emphatic 4-0 victory against Paraguay earlier in February, however, their sole target is to prevent rivals Argentina reach the top spot in the CONMEBOL Qualifying. Victory in their next two qualifiers against Chile and Bolivia would ensure a spot at the summit.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Chile now require a strong finish to give themselves a good chance of making it to Qatar. Consecutive defeats against Ecuador and Argentina have hampered their progress, however, a crucial 3-2 victory away in Bolivia last month has kept their hopes alive in the qualifying. The win allowed La Roja to claim their fifth victory in 16 qualification games, and three points adrift of fourth-placed Uruguay, whom they will face in their final qualifier on March 30.

Ahead of today’s 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers encounter fans here can check the details as to When, Where and How to watch BRA vs CHI clash live streaming online and telecast.

BRA vs CHI Telecast

The 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between Brazil and Chile will be televised on the Sony Sports Network in India.

BRA vs CHI Live Streaming

The match between Brazil and Chile is available to be streamed live on SonyLiv App and JioTV.

BRA vs CHI Match Details

The match between Brazil and Chile will be played on Friday, March 25, at the Maracana Stadium, in Rio de Janerio. The game will kick off at 05:00 am IST.

BRA vs CHI Dream11 Team Prediction:

Captain: Casemiro

Vice-Captain: Neymar

Goalkeeper: Alison

Defenders: Marquinhos, Kuscevic, T. Silva

Midfielders: Casemiro, Countinho, Vidal, Suazo

Strikers: Richarlison, Neymar, Vargas

Brazil vs Chile probable XI:

Brazil: Alisson; Danilo, T. Silva, Marquinhos, Telles; Paqueta, Casemiro, Coutinho; Vinicius Jr, Richarlison, Neymar

Chile: Bravo, Kuscevic, Medel, Maripan; Isla, Aranguiz, Vidal, Pulgar, Suazo; Vargas, Sanchez

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.