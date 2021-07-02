BRA vs CHI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Copa America 2020 match between Brazil and Chile: Defending Copa America champions Brazil faced two-time winners Chile in the first quarterfinal clash of the tournament and it could not get bigger than this. Brazil had beaten Peru in the finals of the 2019 Copa America to secure their eight title and now face a challenge. Brazil are hosting the Copa America this year and unlike the Euros, there are no attendance allowed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Chile were fourth in Group A and managed to secure the last qualification spot to enter the final eight. Argentina topped Group A whereas Brazil managed to top Group B. Both sides have star players who play in big clubs in Europe. The battle between the two will be interesting to witness as only one nation can progress to secure a berth in the semi-finals clash.
BRA vs CHI Telecast
The Sony Sports Network (SPN) has the broadcasting right for the BRA vs CHI match in India
BRA vs CHI Live Streaming
The match between BRA vs CHI is available to be streamed live on SonyLIV in India.
BRA vs CHI Match Details
The match between BRA vs CHI will be played on Saturday, July 3, at the Estadio Nilton Santos in Rio de Janeiro. The game will start at 05:30 AM (IST).
BRA vs CHI Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:
Captain: Neymar
Vice-Captain: Arturo Vidal
BRA vs CHI Dream11 Team Prediction
Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker
Defenders: Marquinhos, Alex Sandro, Gary Medel, Mauricio Isla
Midfielders: Arturo Vidal, Casemiro, Fabinho
Strikers: Eduardo Vargas, Neymar, Richardlison
Brazil vs Chile probable XI:
Brazil Predicted Starting line-up: Alisson Becker, Emerson, Militao, Marquinhos, Alex Sandro, Richarlison, Fabinho, Casemiro, Everton, Neymar, Garbiel Jesus
Chile Predicted Starting line-up: Claudio Bravo, Eugenio Mena, Francisco Sierralta, Gary Medel, Mauricio Isla, Tomas Alarcon, Charles Aranguiz, Arturo Vidal, Ben Brereton, Eduardo Vargas, Cesar Pinares
