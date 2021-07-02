BRA vs CHI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Copa America 2020 match between Brazil and Chile: Defending Copa America champions Brazil faced two-time winners Chile in the first quarterfinal clash of the tournament and it could not get bigger than this. Brazil had beaten Peru in the finals of the 2019 Copa America to secure their eight title and now face a challenge. Brazil are hosting the Copa America this year and unlike the Euros, there are no attendance allowed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chile were fourth in Group A and managed to secure the last qualification spot to enter the final eight. Argentina topped Group A whereas Brazil managed to top Group B. Both sides have star players who play in big clubs in Europe. The battle between the two will be interesting to witness as only one nation can progress to secure a berth in the semi-finals clash.

BRA vs CHI Telecast

The Sony Sports Network (SPN) has the broadcasting right for the BRA vs CHI match in India

BRA vs CHI Live Streaming

The match between BRA vs CHI is available to be streamed live on SonyLIV in India.

BRA vs CHI Match Details

The match between BRA vs CHI will be played on Saturday, July 3, at the Estadio Nilton Santos in Rio de Janeiro. The game will start at 05:30 AM (IST).

BRA vs CHI Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Neymar

Vice-Captain: Arturo Vidal

BRA vs CHI Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker

Defenders: Marquinhos, Alex Sandro, Gary Medel, Mauricio Isla

Midfielders: Arturo Vidal, Casemiro, Fabinho

Strikers: Eduardo Vargas, Neymar, Richardlison

Brazil vs Chile probable XI:

Brazil Predicted Starting line-up: Alisson Becker, Emerson, Militao, Marquinhos, Alex Sandro, Richarlison, Fabinho, Casemiro, Everton, Neymar, Garbiel Jesus

Chile Predicted Starting line-up: Claudio Bravo, Eugenio Mena, Francisco Sierralta, Gary Medel, Mauricio Isla, Tomas Alarcon, Charles Aranguiz, Arturo Vidal, Ben Brereton, Eduardo Vargas, Cesar Pinares

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here