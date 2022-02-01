BRA vs PAR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between Brazil and Paraguay: The South American powerhouse Brazil are set to play host to Paraguay on Wednesday in their 15th FIFA World Cup qualifiers match at the Governador Magalhaes Pinto.

Brazil are heading CONMEBOL FIFA qualifiers standing at the moment with 36 points under their kitty from 14 games. They are four points ahead of second-placed Argentina. They are in terrific form in the competition and will head into this fixture as favourites.

Brazil are yet to lose a game in the qualifiers. They have won 11 games while three encounters ended in stalemate.

They will come into this game after playing a 1-1 draw with Ecuador and will look to return to winning ways.

The visiting team, on the other hand, will come into this fixture after losing their previous game against Uruguay 1-0. It was their fourth loss in their last five games.

They will look to get their campaign back on track by upsetting league leaders on Wednesday.

Ahead of today’s 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers encounter between Brazil and Paraguay; here are all the details about the match:

BRA vs PAR Telecast

The 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between Brazil and Paraguay will be televised on the Sony Sports Network in India.

BRA vs PAR Live Streaming

The match between Brazil and Paraguay is available to be streamed live on SonyLiv App and JioTV.

BRA vs PAR Match Details

The match between Brazil and Paraguay will be played on Wednesday, February 2, at Estádio Mineirão. The match between Brazil and Paraguay will start at 06:00 am (IST).

BRA vs PAR Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Vinicius Junior

Vice-Captain: Casemiro

BRA vs PAR Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Antony Silva

Defenders: Dani Alves, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Santiago Arzamendia

Midfielders: Philippe Coutinho, Casemiro, Braian Ojeda

Strikers: Gabriel Jesus, Antonio Sanabria, Vinicius Junior

Brazil vs Paraguay probable XI:

Brazil Possible Starting Line-up: Ederson; Dani Alves, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Alex Sandro; Fred, Casemiro; Antony, Philippe Coutinho, Vinicius Junior; Gabriel Jesus

Paraguay Possible Starting Line-up: Antony Silva; Juan Escobar, David Martinez, Junior Alonso, Santiago Arzamendia; Braian Ojeda, Mathias Villasanti, Richard Sanchez, Miguel Almiron; Carlos Gonzalez, Antonio Sanabria

