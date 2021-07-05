BRA vs PER Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Copa America semifinal match between Brazil and Peru: Defending champions Brazil face Peru in the first semi-finals clash of the Copa America 2021 on July 6 (Tuesday) live from 04:30 AM IST onwards from the Estadio Nilton Santos. Brazil managed to hold on and defend a 1-0 lead against Chile with just 10 men after striker Gabriel Jesus was shown a direct red card for his untimed challenge against Mena in the 48th minute of the match.

It was a valiant effort by the hosts to keep Chile at bay as the players attacked as much as they could. Peru, on the other hand, went through a rollercoaster of emotions to reach the semi-finals of the Copa America as they beat Paraguay 3-3 on penalties (4-3) to progress to the semis.

It will surely be an exciting clash as Peru have proved that they are no pushovers.

BRA vs PER Telecast

The Sony Sports Network (SPN) has the broadcasting right for the BRA vs PER match in India.

BRA vs PER Live Streaming

The match between BRA vs PER is available to be streamed live on SonyLIV in India.

BRA vs PER Match Details

The match between BRA vs PER will be played on Tuesday, July 6, at the Estadio Nilton Santos in Rio. The game will start at 04:30 AM (IST).

BRA vs PER Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Neymar

Vice-Captain: Casemiro

BRA vs PER Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker

Defenders: Marquinhos, Rehan Lodi, Anderson Santamaria, Miguel Trauco

Midfielders: Yoshimar Yotun, Casemiro, Lucas Paqueta

Strikers: Neymar, Richarlison, Gianluca Lapadula

Brazil vs Peru probable XIs

Brazil Predicted Starting line-up: Alisson Becker (GK), Danilo Da Silva, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Renan Lodi, Casemiro, Fred, Lucas Paqueta, Richarlison, Roberto Firmino, Neymar.

Peru Predicted Starting line-up: Pedro Gallese (GK), Aldo Corzo, Anderson Santamaria, Christian Ramos, Miguel Trauco, Sergio Pena, Santiago Ormeno, Renato Tapia, Christian Cueva, Yoshimar Yotun, Gianluca Lapadula.

