Brandon Williams in the Soup Over Controversial Instagram Story on Norwich City

Manchester United defender Brandon Williams was transferred to Norwich City this season on loan in order to get more game time. The target might well have been achieved but overall Norwich’s performance has been simply dreadful.

And to make matters worse, Brandon now finds himself in a precarious situation. As per a report by The Athletic, it is understood that Brandon is being investigated by Norwich after the 21-year-old defender’s controversial story on Instagram was deleted.

Brandon had initially posted a photo with his middle finger showing and he wrote, “What a beautiful day. Easy up Norwich City,” in the caption.

The weird Instagram story was deleted soon and Brandon replaced it with a couple of slides about his two dogs.

The first story was a video of his dog sitting outside enjoying the sun. It was captioned, “For the people that followed me he’s always awake," followed by laughing emojis.

The next story was a black and white picture of another dog along with a caption, “So is she too," with four smiling emojis.

Brandon has played in 26 English Premier League matches for Norwich this season and the full-back started in 23 games. But the Canaries have been in poor form in this season’s Premier League.

Dean Smith’s men are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table and they are all set to take part in next season’s Championship. With five wins and six draws, Norwich have so far bagged just 21 points from 35 matches in the ongoing edition of the English Premier League.

In their last match, Norwich suffered a humiliating 0-4 defeat against West Ham United. In their next encounter, Norwich will take on 14th-placed Leicester City on May 12.

On the other hand, league leaders Manchester City have secured a three-point lead over second-placed Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp’s men could collect just a single point from their last match against Tottenham. Defending champions, Manchester City were in their ruthless form as they demolished Newcastle United 5-0 in their last match.

