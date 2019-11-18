Take the pledge to vote

Brazil Beat Mexico to Win U-17 FIFA World Cup at Home after Only Qualifying as Hosts

Brazil were crowned Under-17 FIFA World Cup champions at home, after not qualifying only as hosts, as they defeated Mexico 2-1 in the final.

Associated Press

Updated:November 18, 2019, 8:45 AM IST
Brasilia: Brazil rallied to beat Mexico 2-1 on Sunday to win its fourth under-17 World Cup title.

Bryan Gonzalez opened the scoring for Mexico in the 66th minute at the Bezerrao stadium in Brasilia, but the hosts turned their fortunes with Kaio Jorge converting from the spot in the 84th and substitute Lazaro scoring in added time.

Brazil reached the final after overcoming a two-goal deficit to beat tournament favorite France 3-2, and had to come back again to capture the under-17 title for the first time since 2003.

The Brazilians didn't initially qualify for the tournament after a poor performance in the South American qualifiers, but problems in the organization in Peru led soccer's international governing body to move it to Brazil, allowing the team a spot as hosts.

