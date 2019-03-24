English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Brazil Denied Victory by Determined Panama
AC Milan's Lucas Paqueta claimed his first international goal for the five-time World Cup winners before captain Adolfo Machado responded for the side in 76th place in the world rankings.
AC Milan's Lucas Paqueta claimed his first international goal for the five-time World Cup winners before captain Adolfo Machado responded for the side in 76th place in the world rankings.
Loading...
Brazil were held to a 1-1 draw against Panama in an international friendly played at Porto's Dragao Stadium on Saturday.
AC Milan's Lucas Paqueta claimed his first international goal for the five-time World Cup winners before captain Adolfo Machado responded for the side in 76th place in the world rankings.
Injured Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar watched the game from the stands as he recovers from a fractured right foot.
"The performance wasn't brilliant but it wasn't below par either," coach Tite said.
"When we go to the Copa America we will make more accurate choices to be more efficient."
The Selecao opened the scoring just after the half-hour mark.
Midfielder Paqueta was on the end of a deep Casemiro cross to volley home at the back post.
Skipper Machado brought the teams level four minutes later.
Erick Davis' central free-kick found the centre-back near the penalty spot who lobbed his long-distance header over a stunned Ederson who appealed for offside.
Everton attacker Richarlison came close to bagging his side's second as his effort smashed the crossbar five minutes after the break.
Real Madrid's Casemiro had two chances to win the game for Tite's outfit with a header and a powerful shot with quarter of an hour remaining.
Both teams made a wave of substitutions in the closing moments and Eder Militao went close with an injury-time header.
Next for Brazil is Tuesday's friendly against the Czech Republic as they prepare to host this year's Copa America which starts on June 14.
AC Milan's Lucas Paqueta claimed his first international goal for the five-time World Cup winners before captain Adolfo Machado responded for the side in 76th place in the world rankings.
Injured Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar watched the game from the stands as he recovers from a fractured right foot.
"The performance wasn't brilliant but it wasn't below par either," coach Tite said.
"When we go to the Copa America we will make more accurate choices to be more efficient."
The Selecao opened the scoring just after the half-hour mark.
Midfielder Paqueta was on the end of a deep Casemiro cross to volley home at the back post.
Skipper Machado brought the teams level four minutes later.
Erick Davis' central free-kick found the centre-back near the penalty spot who lobbed his long-distance header over a stunned Ederson who appealed for offside.
Everton attacker Richarlison came close to bagging his side's second as his effort smashed the crossbar five minutes after the break.
Real Madrid's Casemiro had two chances to win the game for Tite's outfit with a header and a powerful shot with quarter of an hour remaining.
Both teams made a wave of substitutions in the closing moments and Eder Militao went close with an injury-time header.
Next for Brazil is Tuesday's friendly against the Czech Republic as they prepare to host this year's Copa America which starts on June 14.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Nissan Kicks India Road Test Review
-
Wednesday 13 March , 2019
Vivo V15 Pro Review
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Review: HP Spectre x360
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Nissan Kicks India Road Test Review
Wednesday 13 March , 2019 Vivo V15 Pro Review
Thursday 14 February , 2019 New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Review: HP Spectre x360
Friday 01 February , 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Live TV
Recommended For You
- HP Spectre Folio Review: There Are Premium Laptops, And There is This Setting New Benchmarks
- IPL 2019 | Best Bowlers in Each Phase in IPL History
- IPL 2019 | Mumbai Still Hopeful of Malinga's Participation
- TV Actress Chahatt Khanna Attacked and Harassed by 14 Drunken Men on Holi
- PUBG Mobile Ban: India Could Get Six Hour Play Time Restriction to Curb Addiction
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results