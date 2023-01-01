Brazil Legend Kaka Welcomes Lionel Messi to Elite 'Triple Crown Club'

Brazil legend Kaka welcomed Lionel Messi to and elite club known as the “Triple Crown Club.” The club has the players who have won the World Cup, the Champions League and at least one Ballon d’Or. Kaka posted a picture on his Instagram story as he wrote, “Welcome to the club, Leo Messi.”

With FIFA World Cup victory, the gates of the club got opened for Messi as he has seven Ballon d’Ors, four Champions League winner’s medals and now the elite FIFA trophy.

FIFA World Cup 2022 was a dream run for Messi and the way Argentina won the final was no less than an action-thriller. In the World Cup final, Messi scored 2 goals - one from penalty and one from open play but Kylian Mbappe became the obstruction for the Argentines as his hattrick dragged the match to penalties with the score tied at 3-3.

In the penalties, Argentina finally emerged victorious and clinched the trophy. As soon as Messi embraced the World Cup trophy, the gates of the elite club opened for him which has the likes of Sir Bobby Charlton, Franz Beckenbauer, Gerd Muller, Paolo Rossi, Zinedine Zidane, Rivaldo, Ronaldinho and Kaka himself.

Bobby Charlton won the World Cup with England in 1966, the 1968 European Cup with Manchester United and the 1966 Ballon d’Or. Beckenbauer had won the World Cup in 1974, has three European Cups with Bayern Munich and was named Ballon d’Or winner in 1972 and 1976. German Gerd Muller won the World Cup in 1974 and had clinched European Cups from 1974 to 1976 and the Ballon d’Or in 1970.

The year 1982 was of Paolo Rossi as he won the World Cup and Ballon d’Or the same year. While he won the European Cup in 1985. Zinedine Zidane won the 1998 World Cup, the Champions League in 2002 and the Ballon d’Or in 1998.

While talking about Kaka, Rivaldo and Ronaldinho, all three were part of Brazil’s 2002 World Cup winning squad. Kaka had won the Champions League and Ballon d’Or in 2007, Rivaldo had won the Ballon d’Or in 1999 and the Champions League in 2003 while Ronaldinho won the Ballon d’Or in 2005 and the Champions.

And now, Messi has also entered the club with his excellent career record.

