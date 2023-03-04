Brazil Name Nine Uncapped Players for Friendly Against Morocco

Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos is among nine uncapped players named on Brazil’s squad for a friendly against Morocco later this month, the Brazilian Football Confederation said.

Interim manager Ramon Menezes also included newcomers Andre (Fluminense), Arthur Augusto (America Mineiro), Joao Gomes (Wolverhampton), Vitor Roque (Paranaense), Mycael (Paranaense), Robert Renan (Zenit Saint Petersburg), Raphael Veiga (Palmeiras) and Rony (Palmeiras) in his 23-man squad, reports Xinhua news agency.

“We are going to face a very well-prepared team so it’s going to be a big test," Menezes told a news conference.

The March 25 friendly in Tanger will be the first outing for both sides since the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Brazil were eliminated on penalties by Croatia in the quarterfinals while Morocco became the first African team to reach the semifinals of football’s showpiece event, falling to France 2-0.

“Everyone who went to the World Cup could be part of this squad," said Menezes, who was Brazil’s U-20 coach before replacing former senior team manager Tite on a caretaker basis after the World Cup.

“But right now (I want) to look at new players, those players who have been in good form for their clubs, playing in important championships and taking part in finals," he added.

