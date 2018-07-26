English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Brazil to Stick With Tite for 2022 FIFA World Cup
The Brazilian Football Federation (CBF) has announced that manager Tite has signed a new contract through to the 2022 FIFA World Cup which will be played in Qatar. Brazil were knocked out of the previous World Cup at the quarter-final stage against Belgium.
File image of Tite. (Getty Images)
The Brazilian Football Federation (CBF) has announced that manager Tite has signed a new contract through to the 2022 FIFA World Cup which will be played in Qatar. Brazil were knocked out of the previous World Cup at the quarter-final stage against Belgium.
Executive Director of CBF, Rogerio Cabocio said, “The CBF is investing in a long-term project by guaranteeing the Technical Commission six and a half years in charge of the national team, and we believe that careful planning and judicious execution will lead Brazilian football to the results we expect.”
The 57-year-old manager replaced Dunga in 2016, after an impressive managerial performance with Corinthians, having won two titles, Copa Libertadores and FIFA Club World Cup.
"I believe CBF has given us the conditions to build an atmosphere of union and extreme professionalism, and that's what we'll keep doing," Tite said.
"It's a great challenge, and we're happy to face, already focusing the next matches and competitions," he added.
Tite has provided results for Brazil during the qualification stages for the 2018 World Cup. He has a strong record managing the five-time world champions side in the 26 matches he has managed (20 wins, 2 loses).
CBF also retained national team co-ordinator Edu Gaspar until the end of the 2022 World Cup.
Brazil will now face United States on September 7, a friendly international to be played in the United States. Brazil will feature as the hosts in the 2019 Copa America.
