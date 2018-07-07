GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Brazil vs Belgium, FIFA World Cup 2018 Quarter-final 2: Kevin de Bruyne Masterclass Takes Belgium Through Against Brazil

News18.com | July 7, 2018, 1:26 AM IST
facebook Twitter google skype

06 Jul 2018 - 23:30 IST - Kazan Arena

Quarterfinal -

BrazilBrazil
50
1 - 2
BelgiumBelgium
50
Latest update: Kevin de Bruyne's masterclass has helped Belgium hand Brazil a 2-1 win in the quarter-final.

Catch all the live updates from the quarter-final between Brazil and Belgium from the 2018 FIFA World Cup on News18Sports' Live Blog.
Read More
Jul 7, 2018 1:26 am (IST)

The favourites are out! They’ve been sent packing by Belgium, who have reached their second World Cup semi-final. They’ll play France on Tuesday. 

Jul 7, 2018 1:24 am (IST)

Full-time: Belgium beat Brazil 2-1 to book a semi-final berth against France. 

Jul 7, 2018 1:22 am (IST)

SAVE!!! Neymar with a measured attempt to the top corner, but Courtois stands tall or rather dives and saves that! 

Jul 7, 2018 1:21 am (IST)

Eden Hazard has been fantastic today as he has moved past defenders at will, which earlier opened space for the rest and took defenders away, and now is helping run down the clock as he earns the free-kicks regularly! 

Jul 7, 2018 1:20 am (IST)

Five minutes of stoppage time! 

Jul 7, 2018 1:20 am (IST)

Brazil leaving it late! Fagner crosses from the right and Neymar has completely missed the header. He looks distraught about what happened as the ref looks for a possible penalty call. Whenever Neymar has found himself in dangerous postions, he has been bullied off today by a strong Belgian defense. 

Jul 7, 2018 1:18 am (IST)

Costa picks it up from the goal kick on the right wing and goes galloping down the wing, but he is stopped after which Hazard breaks through hoping to keep the ball and see this out. He is fouled which is good for Belgium. 

Jul 7, 2018 1:17 am (IST)

At the other end, de Bruyne finds Hazard with a ball over the top of the defense. Hazard stops it from being a goal-kick. 

Jul 7, 2018 1:16 am (IST)

Less than five minutes of the 90 remain and once again Neymar is wasteful as he goes to the byline but can't keep it in. 

Jul 7, 2018 1:15 am (IST)

Fernandinho sees yellow for tripping Hazard from behind after the Belgian captain swanned past him in style.

Jul 7, 2018 1:14 am (IST)

Firmino races through the middle and then finds Neymar on the left who goes haring down the wing and sets up Coutinho who is rushing in. The Barca man shoots but it’s well off-target. He falls to the ground in despair, his face buried in his hand.

Jul 7, 2018 1:12 am (IST)

Nacer Chadli has gone down and takes an awfully long time to leave the field. He’s eventually replaced by Vermaelen as Belgium are trying to shore things up at the back.

Jul 7, 2018 1:11 am (IST)

This is wonderful end-to-end fun. Coutinho slips a pass down the middle of the park for Augusto, who pulls the trigger and sends a fierce low shot inches wide of the bottom left. Courtois was rooted to the spot; had it been on target, it was in.

Jul 7, 2018 1:10 am (IST)

Suddenly the momentum is swinging towards Brazil as Belgium look tired. There are 10 minutes left and this has been a huge performance from Belgium so far.

Jul 7, 2018 1:09 am (IST)

Neymar makes good down the left and flicks the ball into the area for Firmino. He’s got his back to goal, ten yeards out, level with the left-hand post. Firmino spins and sends a full-power rising blast inches away from the top-left corner. Just too high. Neymar wanted the return pass, but Firmino was this close to levelling things up! It was a fine effort.

Jul 7, 2018 1:06 am (IST)

Brazil are believing they can turn this around now, Marcelo joins Neymar on the left as he tried to pull it back but Belgium hold strong and they survive. 

Jul 7, 2018 1:04 am (IST)

GOAL: Super Sub Augusto heads it past Courtois from a brilliant ball from Philippe Coutinho. Brazil get a life line with 15 minutes to go. 

Jul 7, 2018 1:03 am (IST)

Costa picks it up on the right and makes a powerful run down the right and forces a save out of Courtois. The rebound falls to Firmino who volleys but that's cleared too.

Jul 7, 2018 1:02 am (IST)

Brazil play their final card with Agusto replacing Paulinho. 

Jul 7, 2018 1:01 am (IST)

The second half has seen the same kind of trend as the first, without the goals that is, as Brazil have hogged the possession and not used it well at all whereas Belgium have made smart decisions and looked to stretch Brazil at every chance with their pacy frontmen. 

Jul 7, 2018 1:00 am (IST)

Douglas Costa has been looking to come in from the right and shoot on his left foot. He does so now finally, but that's easy for Courtois who has also been fantastic today. 

Jul 7, 2018 12:59 am (IST)

Eden Hazard picks it up in midfield after that and waltz past a few Brazilians before they get it back and Neymar looks to break through the middle of the Belgium defense on his own. He is crowded out and Brazil have a free-kick. 

Jul 7, 2018 12:58 am (IST)

Brazil continue to be sloppy in possession with Firmino the latest culprit, his one touch pass to Marcelo was too soft and that allowed a Belgian breakaway which though ended Lukaku running out of ground. 

Jul 7, 2018 12:54 am (IST)

Coutinho tries to play it out to Douglas Costa but the pass is wayward and Coutinho looks frustrated. The Brazilians in attack have become narrow as both the wings are looking to cut in. 

Jul 7, 2018 12:53 am (IST)

This game is living up to all expectations, with yet more chances at either end. It would be a major surprise if we don't see another goal or two here.

Jul 7, 2018 12:53 am (IST)

This is the kind of start to the second half that Brazil needed, unfortunately they have not been able to make it count with a goal as yet. They have got the ball down, played some nice football and are trying to suffocate Belgium. A goal in the next few minutes could change everything.

Jul 7, 2018 12:52 am (IST)

Coutinho has had most of his shots blocked just as he has let go and the Belgian defense has been rock solid since the start of the second half. The Brazilians looking frustrated with every passing minute. 

Jul 7, 2018 12:51 am (IST)

At the other end, Costa with a powerful run into the box towards the byline before crossing it in for the strikers. Courtois though puts his hand out and Paulinho is unable to react at close range before Kompany clears. 

Jul 7, 2018 12:50 am (IST)

Costa and Coutinho try to make something happen in front of the Belgium defense outside the penalty box, but Chadli breaks that up and the counter-attack breaks out to Hazard who almost made it a third. 

Jul 7, 2018 12:49 am (IST)

Costa comes in from the right and finds Coutinho who plays it out to Marcelo in space. The left back sends it back into the box but Belgium clear with Kompany. The crosses from Marcelo continue to come in non-stop but neither Neymar or Firmino are getting on the end of them. 

Load More
Brazil vs Belgium, FIFA World Cup 2018 Quarter-final 2: Kevin de Bruyne Masterclass Takes Belgium Through Against Brazil
(Image:FIFA)

Preview: Belgium coach Roberto Martinez has admitted he has no secrets as he plots to end Brazil's bid for a record-extending sixth World Cup ahead of their "dream" quarter-final in Kazan on Friday. But the nation's "Golden Generation" have been reminded that the match against the favourites could represent the last chance for them to shine on the world stage. "It's a dream match for our players," Martinez told Belgian press after sealing qualification for the last eight with a last-gasp 3-2 victory over Japan in the first phase of the knockout rounds. "There won't be many secrets to the game. We have to defend as well as we can and then punish them when we have the ball. "It's that simple, and this team is ready for that." On paper, a Belgium side containing the talents of Chelsea's Eden Hazard, Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City and Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku have the potential to cause a World Cup upset. But despite sailing through the group stage, Martinez's ambitious Red Devils have their work cut out if they are to go all the way to the July 15 final in Moscow. Third-ranked Belgium reached the quarter-finals in 2014 in Brazil but before that the last time they got so far was in 1986, when 'Little Prince' Frank Vercauteren steered them to the semi-finals before a Diego Maradona double ended their hopes in a 2-0 defeat in Mexico. Vercauteren said before the tournament that Russia represented "perhaps one of the last chances for this generation of players to live up to expectations, because in 2022 a lot of them won't be there". On Monday, Belgium mounted a stirring fightback to beat Japan, with Nacer Chadli scoring the winner in the 94th minute. Becoming the first team in 48 years to overcome a 2-0 deficit in a World Cup knockout match was a "proud" moment for Martinez, who said: "That was a test for the team and its character." Despite scoring nine times in wins over Panama (3-0), Tunisia (5-2) and England (1-0) before the Japan game, Belgium will have to lift their game significantly to beat a well-drilled Brazil side increasingly dancing to the tune of star forward Neymar. Neymar signalled he had well and truly put a recent injury lay-off behind him with an incisive performance in a 2-0 win over Mexico in Samara, where he scored the opener and set up Roberto Firmino for his maiden World Cup goal. Even more is expected from Neymar, whose pace, technique and all-round vision allied to Willian's slick movement gave Brazil another dimension. For all Brazil's attacking riches, Belgium's biggest problem could be piercing a robust defence that has conceded just once, in their 1-1 opening draw with Switzerland. Brazil centre-back pairing Joao Miranda and Thiago Silva have been solid and will aim to keep it that way as the five-time champions target a place in the semi-finals and a match with either France or Uruguay. "We're progressing, that's evident," Silva said after their win over Mexico. "It was a complicated match against a dangerous side, but we were solid at the back." Mistakes such as the ones that allowed Japan to grab a two-goal lead are sure to be punished by Neymar but it is Brazil's defence that is also catching the eye of observers. "As a former defender, I love watching Silva and Miranda play," former France defender William Gallas said in his role as a consultant for French radio station RMC. "They're the best centre back partnership of this World Cup."

  • 06 Jul, 2018 | T20I Tri-Series in Zimbabwe
    ZIM vs AUS
    151/9
    20.0 overs
    		 154/5
    19.5 overs
    Australia beat Zimbabwe by 5 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 05 Jul, 2018 | T20I Tri-Series in Zimbabwe
    PAK vs AUS
    194/7
    20.0 overs
    		 149/7
    20.0 overs
    Pakistan beat Australia by 45 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 04 - 06 Jul, 2018 | Bangladesh in West Indies
    BAN vs WI
    43/10
    18.4 overs
    		 406/10
    137.3 overs
    West Indies beat Bangladesh by an innings and 219 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 04 Jul, 2018 | T20I Tri-Series in Zimbabwe
    ZIM vs PAK
    162/4
    20.0 overs
    		 163/3
    19.1 overs
    Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 7 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 03 Jul, 2018 | India in England
    ENG vs IND
    159/8
    20.0 overs
    		 163/2
    18.2 overs
    India beat England by 8 wickets
    Full Scorecard