Brazil vs Belgium, Live Updates, FIFA World Cup 2018 Quarter-final 2: Neymar and Co Look to Stop Belgium

Belgium cruised through group play, finishing with a 3-0-0 record and scoring 9 goals in the process. However, the Red Devils had to come back from a 2-0 second half deficit in order to get past Japan in the Round of 16. Nacer Chadli scored the game winner in the 94th minute to complete the comeback.
06 Jul 2018 - 23:30 IST - Kazan Arena
Quarterfinal -
Catch all the live updates from the quarter-final between Brazil and Belgium from the 2018 FIFA World Cup on News18Sports' Live Blog.
Brazil's journey to the quarterfinals has been pretty smooth sailing. The South American side went undefeated in group stage, defeating Costa Rica and Serbia 2-0, and drawing with Switzerland 1-1. As the winner of Group E, Brazil faced off against Mexico in the Round of 16 and they defeated El Tri 2-0 on July 2
There are always huge expectations around Neymar, obviously. But this time Brazilian fans have one more reason to focus on him. The PSG star has been improving gradually during the tournament and played his best football so far in Russia in the 2-0 win over Mexico. If he manages to move up another gear, that could spell trouble for Belgium.
Brazil’s Neymar and Philippe Coutinho are walking a tight rope today as they have a yellow card from the last match against Mexico and another today will mean a suspension if they make it to the semis. On the other end, Belgium’s Thomas Meunier, Jan Vertonghen and Kevin De Bruyne are also carrying yellow card threats in this game.
Belgium will come into the match confident, but will also be very cautious against Brazil after they were almost sent packing by Japan in the round of 16. Marouane Fellaini and Nacer Chadli, who both came on as substitutes in that game against Japan have started the match, but this is the chance for the Golden Generation to shine at the highest level. This is the first time both sides are facing off, and Belgium with a plethora of talent all over the pitch, just like Brazil, will look to settle into their rhythm as soon as they can to avoid any unnecessary and untoward incidents.
This is a well-balanced Brazilian team who are well aware of the battle they are in for against Belgium, and expect Tite, the professor, to have his wards prepared accordingly. Brazil will be affected by the loss of Casemiro but his replacement Fernandinho is a complete midfielder and will also be more accustomed to seeing the likes of Kevin de Bruyne from his Manchester City training sessions and Romelu Lukaku from their battles in the Manchester Derby. The Red Devils will have to contend with Neymar and the dangerous midfield maestro Philippe Coutinho who has been the lynchpin for this Selecao side.
Good Evening and welcome to the live blog for the second quarter-final match between Brazil and Belgium that will be played in Kazan. The winner of this game will take on France in the semi-finals, but before we get there let's hope the match lives up to the billing of the 'Clash of the Titans' now. Both Brazil and Belgium have grown into the tournament and one can surely expect a cracker.
Brazil's Neymar celebrates after scoring their first goal. (Reuters)
Preview: Belgium coach Roberto Martinez has admitted he has no secrets as he plots to end Brazil's bid for a record-extending sixth World Cup ahead of their "dream" quarter-final in Kazan on Friday. But the nation's "Golden Generation" have been reminded that the match against the favourites could represent the last chance for them to shine on the world stage. "It's a dream match for our players," Martinez told Belgian press after sealing qualification for the last eight with a last-gasp 3-2 victory over Japan in the first phase of the knockout rounds. "There won't be many secrets to the game. We have to defend as well as we can and then punish them when we have the ball. "It's that simple, and this team is ready for that." On paper, a Belgium side containing the talents of Chelsea's Eden Hazard, Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City and Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku have the potential to cause a World Cup upset. But despite sailing through the group stage, Martinez's ambitious Red Devils have their work cut out if they are to go all the way to the July 15 final in Moscow. Third-ranked Belgium reached the quarter-finals in 2014 in Brazil but before that the last time they got so far was in 1986, when 'Little Prince' Frank Vercauteren steered them to the semi-finals before a Diego Maradona double ended their hopes in a 2-0 defeat in Mexico. Vercauteren said before the tournament that Russia represented "perhaps one of the last chances for this generation of players to live up to expectations, because in 2022 a lot of them won't be there". On Monday, Belgium mounted a stirring fightback to beat Japan, with Nacer Chadli scoring the winner in the 94th minute. Becoming the first team in 48 years to overcome a 2-0 deficit in a World Cup knockout match was a "proud" moment for Martinez, who said: "That was a test for the team and its character." Despite scoring nine times in wins over Panama (3-0), Tunisia (5-2) and England (1-0) before the Japan game, Belgium will have to lift their game significantly to beat a well-drilled Brazil side increasingly dancing to the tune of star forward Neymar. Neymar signalled he had well and truly put a recent injury lay-off behind him with an incisive performance in a 2-0 win over Mexico in Samara, where he scored the opener and set up Roberto Firmino for his maiden World Cup goal. Even more is expected from Neymar, whose pace, technique and all-round vision allied to Willian's slick movement gave Brazil another dimension. For all Brazil's attacking riches, Belgium's biggest problem could be piercing a robust defence that has conceded just once, in their 1-1 opening draw with Switzerland. Brazil centre-back pairing Joao Miranda and Thiago Silva have been solid and will aim to keep it that way as the five-time champions target a place in the semi-finals and a match with either France or Uruguay. "We're progressing, that's evident," Silva said after their win over Mexico. "It was a complicated match against a dangerous side, but we were solid at the back." Mistakes such as the ones that allowed Japan to grab a two-goal lead are sure to be punished by Neymar but it is Brazil's defence that is also catching the eye of observers. "As a former defender, I love watching Silva and Miranda play," former France defender William Gallas said in his role as a consultant for French radio station RMC. "They're the best centre back partnership of this World Cup."
