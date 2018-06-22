GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Brazil vs Costa Rica, FIFA World Cup 2018 Highlights: As it Happened

News18.com | June 22, 2018, 7:50 PM IST
22 Jun 2018 - 17:30 IST - Saint Petersburg Stadium

Group Stage - Group E

BrazilBrazil
30
2 - 0full time
Costa RicaCosta Rica
30
Latest update: Goals from Philippe Coutinho and Neymar seal a 2-0 win for Brazil against Costa Rica to clinch their first win of the tournament. Costa Rica are eliminated after this loss.

Catch all the live updates from the match between Brazil and Costa Rica from Group E at St. Petersburg in the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
Jun 22, 2018 7:25 pm (IST)

Full time: Brazil beat Costa Rica 2-0 after Philippe Coutinho and Neymar score in injury time in the second half.

Jun 22, 2018 7:25 pm (IST)

GOAL: Neymar taps it into the empty net after Douglas Costa finds him free! That was a lucky goal for Neymar! 

Jun 22, 2018 7:21 pm (IST)

Brazil are in no hurry and are taking their time with the ball in stoppage time. 

Jun 22, 2018 7:21 pm (IST)

Chance: Firmino with a chance to add a second and absolutely kill the game, but he skies the shot. 

Jun 22, 2018 7:18 pm (IST)

GOAL: Brazil have found a goal as Philippe Coutinho hammers it through Navas's legs and into the back of the net after Gabriel Jesus brought it down! 

Jun 22, 2018 7:15 pm (IST)

Brazilian players are starting to panic as their reactions aren't the most responsible at this stage. The continue let the Costa Ricans know they are not happy that they are breaking their flow. Neymar is in the midst and making his point to anyone and everyone. 

Jun 22, 2018 7:14 pm (IST)

Five minutes left in the game and Brazil are taking every chance to have a shot on Navas' goal. They have had 20 shots but have not broken Navas' resistance. Costa Rica have been diligent and disciplined in the way they have not allowed the Brazilians any space and have forced them to play in front of the defense. 

Jun 22, 2018 7:09 pm (IST)

For all the criticism for Neymar, it is important to remember that he did not train for two days before the game due to concerns about his ankle which has kept him away from the game for quite a while. 

Jun 22, 2018 7:08 pm (IST)

Neymar and Coutinho now showed yellow cards as they show their unhappiness about the fact that the ref has stopped them from starting the game quickly as a Costa Rican player is down. 

Jun 22, 2018 7:07 pm (IST)

That moment with the Neymar foul in the box will be spoken about for a while. But it would have been a really really soft penalty to give away. 

Jun 22, 2018 7:06 pm (IST)

The ref has turned the decision around and the penalty is not given as Costa Rica celebrate that. Goalless still. 

Jun 22, 2018 7:05 pm (IST)

Neymar finally gets a decision his way! He was through on goal after Douglas Costa played him in and he has won the penalty after Gonzalez has fouled him. The ref is taking this to VAR.  

Jun 22, 2018 7:04 pm (IST)

Great run down the left by Marcelo as he gets to the byline and the ball comes back for Coutinho who is looking for a player at the far post. But Navas reads that and snuffs the move out. 

Jun 22, 2018 7:03 pm (IST)

Coutinho looks to find Neymar on the left in space but the PSG forward is blocked off and he is looking for a decision as the ref tells him to get on with it. 

Jun 22, 2018 7:02 pm (IST)

There have been 23 games at this World Cup and there have been no games which have had a goalless draw so far. 

Jun 22, 2018 6:59 pm (IST)

Chance: Neymar has missed a golden chance after he found his way through the Costa Rican defense. He was through on goal but the shot does not even trouble Navas. Neymar walks back with his face inside his shirt and that says it all. 

Jun 22, 2018 6:57 pm (IST)

Another Brazilian corner is swung in and Casemiro gets the header goalwards but Navas, his Real Madrid teammate is there to stop that. 

Jun 22, 2018 6:56 pm (IST)

Except for Johan Venegas all the Costa Rican players line up in defense. Brazil are relentlessly attacking Navas' goal as they look for the breakthrough. 

Jun 22, 2018 6:54 pm (IST)

Costa Rica give the Brazilian defense a scare as they ball bobbles around in the penalty box and it is only the off-side flag which helps the Brazilian defense out. 

Jun 22, 2018 6:53 pm (IST)

Brazil are bringing on Roberto Firmino as they look to break the Costa Rican spirit. He is replacing the Barcelona man Paulinho. 

Jun 22, 2018 6:52 pm (IST)

Neymar with a threatening ball into the box towards Paulinho. But Oscar Duarte puts his body on the line and earns his team a free-kick to break the Brazilian move. 

Jun 22, 2018 6:50 pm (IST)

Brazil in the first fifteen minutes of the second half, have looked like scoring with every attack, but Navas and his men have kept them at bay for now. Navas has had more to do in the 15 minutes than in the 45 minutes before. 

Jun 22, 2018 6:48 pm (IST)

Neymar leads the breakaway and has three defenders on him but he chose to play it to Costa who can't get a good touch on the pass initially. Costa though recovers possession and gets Jesus to join the party and his shot is well blocked. 

Jun 22, 2018 6:47 pm (IST)

Costa Rica have their first corner in the game and Bolanos will take it from the right. That's getting delayed as the ref gives Neymar a telling off. Bolanos's delivery is poor and Brazil just about clear. 

Jun 22, 2018 6:47 pm (IST)

Jun 22, 2018 6:45 pm (IST)

Coutinho is teed up by Paulinho once again from outside the box. But his shot is powerful and straight down Navas' throat. Much more pace and intent being shown by both sides in the second half as compared to the first. 

Jun 22, 2018 6:44 pm (IST)

Costa Rica break away from the corner with Bolanos, but Brazil mop up comfortably in the defensive third. 

Jun 22, 2018 6:44 pm (IST)

Jun 22, 2018 6:43 pm (IST)

Paulinho gets a good ball in to Neymar who's first time volley is saved well by Navas. Brazil are attacking with a lot of intent at the beginning of the second half. But Costa Rica are giving them no space to work with. 

Jun 22, 2018 6:42 pm (IST)

Douglas Costa on the right is up against it against Gamboa, who had a 100 percent tackle record in his first game against Serbia. 

(Image: FIFA)

Preview: A battered and bruised Neymar will aim to get Brazil's World Cup campaign back on track here on Friday as the pre-tournament favourites seek to re-assert their title credentials with victory over Costa Rica. Neymar was given a rough ride in Brazil's disappointing 1-1 draw with Switzerland on Sunday, fouled 10 times during the match, the most for any player in a single World Cup game for 20 years. The world's most expensive player then set alarm bells ringing when he hobbled out of training on Tuesday in full view of the cameras. However, he returned to the training pitch 48 hours ahead of the clash in Saint Petersburg, raising hopes he will feature. Even before his latest setback, there were doubts over Neymar's fitness heading into the World Cup after a three-month layoff. The Switzerland clash was his first competitive game for nearly four months after a broken bone in his right foot ended his club season with Paris Saint-Germain in February. To the frustration of many in the French capital, Neymar returned home for much of his recovery process with the intention of being fully fit for the World Cup. However, questions remain whether he is seriously lacking match practice. Brazil looked to their talisman time and again in the final stages in Rostov-on-Don, but he failed to find the final pass or finish to unlock a well-organised Switzerland defence. Instead, it was Philippe Coutinho who got Brazil's campaign off to a flying start with a wonderful long range strike to open the scoring. In contrast to Neymar, Coutinho ended the season in sensational form for Barcelona after sealing his dream move from Liverpool. Should Neymar not be fit, Coutinho could be moved into his role on the left of a front three with Tite bolstering his midfield. However, Coutinho insists Neymar remains the key figure in Brazil's pursuit of World Cup glory. "Neymar is one of the best players in the world. Of course having him in our side is a big plus for us," said Coutinho. "He is so important. He is always creating the play, creating space." Brazil were not just unhappy with the treatment meted out to Neymar, but also Switzerland's equaliser when the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system failed to rule out Steven Zuber's equaliser for a slight push on Miranda. The Brazilian federation even took their complaints to FIFA. Needing a break and to relieve the pressure with a win, Brazil could hardly have picked better opposition in Los Ticos, who have only beaten Brazil once in 10 meetings way back in 1960. Costa Rica shocked England, Italy and Uruguay to reach the quarter-finals four years ago, but are even more in need of the points after losing 1-0 to Serbia in their opening game. They also lost heavily to Belgium and England in warm-up friendlies, but captain Bryan Ruiz believes they can follow Switzerland's example to cause another massive upset. "Switzerland pressed them in midfield and that's what you need to do because everybody knows that Brazil are best from midfield going forward," said the Sporting Lisbon attacker. "We need to win the ball back quickly and counter-attack quickly."
