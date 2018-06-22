GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Brazil vs Costa Rica, Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2018: Neymar and Brazil Eye First Win of the Tournament

News18.com | June 22, 2018, 5:37 PM IST
22 Jun 2018 - 17:30 IST - Saint Petersburg Stadium

Group Stage - Group E

BrazilBrazil
10
0 - 0full time
Costa RicaCosta Rica
20
Latest update: Brazil will be captained by Thiago Silva against Costa Rica and are missing the defender Danilo who is injured. The replacement for Danilo is Fagner while the rest of the line-up remains same. Costa Rica also made just one change from their 1-0 defeat by Serbia with former Everton full-back Bryan Oviedo replacing Francisco Calvo on the left side of a five-man defence.

Catch all the live updates from the match between Brazil and Costa Rica from Group E at St. Petersburg in the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
Jun 22, 2018 5:37 pm (IST)

Costa Rica's Gamboa tries his luck from distance at the Brazilian goal, but it's well over and into the stands where the Brazilian support are sitting. 

Jun 22, 2018 5:36 pm (IST)

Brazil enjoying more of the ball in the early part of the match as Costa Rica struggle to get themselves going. Most of the first five minutes have been spent in Costa Rica's half.  

Jun 22, 2018 5:34 pm (IST)

Fagner who has come in to replace Danilo at the right back position whips in a good ball to the feet of Gabriel Jesus. The Man City striker's first touch though let him down and the Costa Rican clearance fell to Philippe Coutinho, who's shot was rather wayward. 

Jun 22, 2018 5:32 pm (IST)

The first free-kick of the day goes to Brazil as Willian was stopped while he was coming inside from the right hand side. 

Jun 22, 2018 5:31 pm (IST)

Costa Rica in white kick things off and play the ball all the way back to Navas. The are going right to left as we look at it. 

Jun 22, 2018 5:29 pm (IST)

On a personal note for Neymar, he needs to score one goal to overtake Romario and become the third highest goal scorer for Brazil behind Pele and Ronaldo. 

Jun 22, 2018 5:26 pm (IST)

Thiago Silva, who is skippering Brazil again today after Marcelo wore the arm band in the previous game against Switzerland, becomes the fifth man to captain the team at two different World Cups.

Jun 22, 2018 5:24 pm (IST)

The players are emerging from the tunnel and are lining up for the national anthems. The Brazilians go first with Costa Rica after this.

Jun 22, 2018 5:21 pm (IST)
Here are how the two teams will line-up in their formations!
Jun 22, 2018 5:12 pm (IST)

Tite believes A Seleção have settled down after their opening World Cup match. That's important because the players know how much they need a win today, but at the same time they have to control their nerves. They will also need to show real patience against another defensive-minded team.

Jun 22, 2018 5:12 pm (IST)

Brazil have begun the World Cup slowly this time after their draw against Switzerland, but today Achilles, the feline fortune teller is predicting a win for the five-time champions against Costa Rica. 

Jun 22, 2018 5:10 pm (IST)

While history is against Costa Rica as Brazil have won nine of 10 previous meetings with Los Ticos, Bryan Ruiz is hoping there will be some changes to the head to head numbers. Costa Rica will look to slow down one of the tournament favourites and keep their adventure going. "You've seen already there have been plenty of surprises," Ruiz said.

Jun 22, 2018 5:08 pm (IST)

Neymar sporadically showed flashes of his genius against Switzerland but he appeared to slow Brazil down at other times rather than keep the ball moving. The coach, Tite, who stood by him at a time when his move to Paris Saint Germain was being questioned, refuted claims that Neymar had been asked to play in the interests of the team.

"Absolutely not. The information you got is not true," Tite told the media. "All of the players have this responsibility of playing for the collective (good) and being individuals."

"It's going to be a very difficult match given (Costa Rica's) loss in the first match, and a draw for us. There's pressure on both sides," Silva said.

"You must keep a cool head to play well and have a good performance."

Jun 22, 2018 4:43 pm (IST)

Brazil Playing XI: (4-3-3) Alisson Becker; Fagner, Thiago Silva (capt), Joao Miranda, Marcelo; Casemiro, Paulinho, Philippe Coutinho; Willian, Gabriel Jesus, Neymar. Coach: Tite (BRA)

Costa Rica Playing XI: (5-3-2) Keylor Navas; Cristian Gamboa, Johnny Acosta, Giancarlo Gonzalez, Oscar Duarte, Bryan Oviedo (capt); Celso Borges, David Guzman, Bryan Ruiz; Johan Venegas, Marcos Urena. Coach: Oscar Ramirez (CRC)

Jun 22, 2018 4:42 pm (IST)

Hello and Welcome to the live blog for the match between Brazil and Costa Rica from St. Petersburg at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. After Lionel Messi's disappointing show with the Argentine team last night, the focus will be on Neymar and how he can turn things around for Brazil. Can he turn it around or will flatter to deceive again? 

Brazil vs Costa Rica, Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2018: Neymar and Brazil Eye First Win of the Tournament
(Image: FIFA)

Preview: A battered and bruised Neymar will aim to get Brazil's World Cup campaign back on track here on Friday as the pre-tournament favourites seek to re-assert their title credentials with victory over Costa Rica. Neymar was given a rough ride in Brazil's disappointing 1-1 draw with Switzerland on Sunday, fouled 10 times during the match, the most for any player in a single World Cup game for 20 years. The world's most expensive player then set alarm bells ringing when he hobbled out of training on Tuesday in full view of the cameras. However, he returned to the training pitch 48 hours ahead of the clash in Saint Petersburg, raising hopes he will feature. Even before his latest setback, there were doubts over Neymar's fitness heading into the World Cup after a three-month layoff. The Switzerland clash was his first competitive game for nearly four months after a broken bone in his right foot ended his club season with Paris Saint-Germain in February. To the frustration of many in the French capital, Neymar returned home for much of his recovery process with the intention of being fully fit for the World Cup. However, questions remain whether he is seriously lacking match practice. Brazil looked to their talisman time and again in the final stages in Rostov-on-Don, but he failed to find the final pass or finish to unlock a well-organised Switzerland defence. Instead, it was Philippe Coutinho who got Brazil's campaign off to a flying start with a wonderful long range strike to open the scoring. In contrast to Neymar, Coutinho ended the season in sensational form for Barcelona after sealing his dream move from Liverpool. Should Neymar not be fit, Coutinho could be moved into his role on the left of a front three with Tite bolstering his midfield. However, Coutinho insists Neymar remains the key figure in Brazil's pursuit of World Cup glory. "Neymar is one of the best players in the world. Of course having him in our side is a big plus for us," said Coutinho. "He is so important. He is always creating the play, creating space." Brazil were not just unhappy with the treatment meted out to Neymar, but also Switzerland's equaliser when the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system failed to rule out Steven Zuber's equaliser for a slight push on Miranda. The Brazilian federation even took their complaints to FIFA. Needing a break and to relieve the pressure with a win, Brazil could hardly have picked better opposition in Los Ticos, who have only beaten Brazil once in 10 meetings way back in 1960. Costa Rica shocked England, Italy and Uruguay to reach the quarter-finals four years ago, but are even more in need of the points after losing 1-0 to Serbia in their opening game. They also lost heavily to Belgium and England in warm-up friendlies, but captain Bryan Ruiz believes they can follow Switzerland's example to cause another massive upset. "Switzerland pressed them in midfield and that's what you need to do because everybody knows that Brazil are best from midfield going forward," said the Sporting Lisbon attacker. "We need to win the ball back quickly and counter-attack quickly."
