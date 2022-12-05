Brazil vs South Korea Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch FIFA World Cup 2022 Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Brazil and South Korea will battle it out for a place in the quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup 2022 at Stadium 974 on December 6. The Brazilian side cruised through their group stages despite losing out to Cameroon in their last fixture. The Selecao have been proficient, but this has been a World Cup of great upsets. Brazil could perhaps see the inclusion of Neymar after he picked up a sprained ankle in their opener against Serbia.

South Korea made it to the knockout stages in the most dramatic fashion ever. The Korean team pulled off a near-impossible victory against Portugal who dominated their opening two fixtures against Ghana and Uruguay.

Son Heung-Min and Co did not lose hope despite going down early in the match and their resilience eventually paid off. South Korea becomes the third Asian team to get to the knockout stages of the competition.

Brazil may be the favourites to win this game but if this World Cup has taught us anything, it is that one shouldn’t give up hope till the final whistle.

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Brazil and South Korea, here is everything that you need to know.

On what date will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Brazil and South Korea be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Brazil and South Korea will take place on December 6, Monday.

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Brazil and South Korea be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Brazil and South Korea will be played at Stadium 974.

What time will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Brazil vs South Korea begin?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Brazil and South Korea will begin at 12:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Brazil vs South Korea FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

The Brazil vs South Korea FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be televised on Sports 18 and Sports 18 channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Brazil vs South Korea FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

The Brazil vs South Korea FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app.

Brazil vs South Korea Possible Starting XI:

Brazil Predicted Starting Line-up: Alisson, A Sandro, T Silva, Marquinhos, E Miltao, Casemiro, Lucas Paqueta, V Junior, Neymar, Raphinha, Richarlison

South Korea Starting Line-up: S Kim, J Kim, Y Kim, K Kwon, MH Kim, K Lee, W Jung, I Hwang, H Son, G S Cho, J Lee

