English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Brazilian Defender Dani Alves Doubtful for World Cup
Brazil defender Dani Alves could miss the World Cup after his club said it will be three weeks before they know whether surgery is necessary on a knee injury suffered playing for Paris St Germain in Tuesday’s French Cup final.
Brazil defender Dani Alves could miss the World Cup after his club said it will be three weeks before they know whether surgery is necessary on a knee injury suffered playing for Paris St Germain in Tuesday’s French Cup final.
Brazil defender Dani Alves could miss the World Cup after his club said it will be three weeks before they know whether surgery is necessary on a knee injury suffered playing for Paris St Germain in Tuesday’s French Cup final.
Alves, 35, limped off near the end of PSG's 2-0 win over third-tier Les Herbiers with what was diagnosed as an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury.
Although his spokesman said he was optimistic of making the tournament, which kicks off in Russia on June 14, fears he may miss out grew when his club said it will be the end of the month before they know for sure how serious the injury is.
"After suffering a knock on his right knee during last night's @coupedefrance final, @DaniAlvesD2 underwent exams that confirmed an ACL injury," PSG said on Twitter.
"The player will be evaluated over the next three weeks before determining whether surgery is necessary."
Brazil coach Tite is scheduled to name his 23-man squad for the finals in Russia on Monday.
Brazil play warm-up matches against Croatia on June 3 and Austria seven days later before heading to Russia where they will face group rivals Switzerland, Serbia and Costa Rica.
Also Watch
Alves, 35, limped off near the end of PSG's 2-0 win over third-tier Les Herbiers with what was diagnosed as an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury.
Although his spokesman said he was optimistic of making the tournament, which kicks off in Russia on June 14, fears he may miss out grew when his club said it will be the end of the month before they know for sure how serious the injury is.
"After suffering a knock on his right knee during last night's @coupedefrance final, @DaniAlvesD2 underwent exams that confirmed an ACL injury," PSG said on Twitter.
"The player will be evaluated over the next three weeks before determining whether surgery is necessary."
Brazil coach Tite is scheduled to name his 23-man squad for the finals in Russia on Monday.
Brazil play warm-up matches against Croatia on June 3 and Austria seven days later before heading to Russia where they will face group rivals Switzerland, Serbia and Costa Rica.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
-
Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
-
Wednesday 09 May , 2018
Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
Sonam Kappor-Anand Ahuja Sangeet Ceremony: Stars Simmer In White And Gold
-
Monday 07 May , 2018
Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
Wednesday 09 May , 2018 Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
Tuesday 08 May , 2018 After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
Tuesday 08 May , 2018 Sonam Kappor-Anand Ahuja Sangeet Ceremony: Stars Simmer In White And Gold
Monday 07 May , 2018 Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV Officially Unveiled, Named After Largest Diamond Ever [Video]
- Virat Kohli to Miss Opening T20I Against Ireland as per Surrey Deal
- Australia Skipper Tim Paine Denies Rift With David Warner
- New Ford EcoSport Titanium S Leaked Before Launch, To Bring Back EcoBoost Engine – See Pics
- Ishan Kishan Thanks Seniors for License to Kill Against KKR