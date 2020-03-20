English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Coronavirus
Brazilian Football Clubs Offer Stadiums and Training Grounds in Fight against Coronavirus

Athletico Paranaense stadium (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Brazilian football clubs like Bahia, Athletico Paranaense and Sao Paulo offered their stadiums and training grounds to the government to use for the fight against coronavirus.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: March 20, 2020, 8:06 AM IST
Brazilian football clubs have joined the fight against coronavirus by offering their stadiums and training grounds to authorities.

Bahia, Athletico Paranaense and Sao Paulo are among the clubs who made the offer on Thursday.

“We are putting our training centres at the disposition of the government to receive patients with Covid-19, for as long as they need,” Bahia said on twitter.

The club said it had three pavilions with 28 rooms at their Fazendao training centre and that authorities would soon transport patients there.

“We are going to transfer to the Fazendao Covid-19 patients that do not need complex treatments,” said Bahia state governor Rui Costa.

Curitiba club Athletico offered their stadium and training ground, where world champions Spain trained during the 2014 World Cup, to authorities “for whatever use they deem necessary”.

Sao Paulo also offered their facilities, including the Morumbi stadium that hosted the opening match of last year’s Copa America.

Many Brazilian clubs have also used their social media accounts to pass on public health information to fans.

South America’s biggest nation has so far confirmed 621 cases of the coronavirus, with six confirmed deaths.

