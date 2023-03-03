Brazilian Football Team To Feature In New Colour In 2023: Report

Brazil football is expected to witness a big development later this year. It is being reported that the Brazilian football team will be sporting a different colour for the first time ever in the history of the game.

A report published by Sportbible mentioned that the Selecao will be donning a green strip in July.

Brazilian journalist Andre Rizek was the first to share the update, with the five-time World Cup winners expected to face an unknown opponent at the Arena Amazonia in Amazonas, Brazil.

The ticket sales from this game will reportedly go towards the NGO SOS Amazonia campaign.

The Brazilian football team have always been associated with yellow and blue colours and white socks, with a tinge of green. The away jersey is in royal blue.

This has not been the first attempt to change the colour of Brazilian football team’s jersey. Green, a colour in the Brazilian flag, was previously the main shade of the jersey. In 2014 and 2017, Brazil football officials released jerseys in that colour. On both occasions, it did not make it to the pitch.

Brazilian footballers used to don white jersey prior to their 1950 World Cup final defeat to Uruguay at the iconic Maracana. They reintroduced the colour in 2019 to mark the 100th anniversary of their maiden Copa America triumph.

Brazil, the 2019 Copa America hosts, had sported the white jersey in 1919 as well. It was regarded as their primary home kit till 1954. They had also worn a white jersey in one particular fixture, as part of the 100-year anniversary of FIFA’s founding, back in 2004.

Brazil’s famous yellow jersey recently became the theme of heated political debate. The jersey emerged as a political symbol in Brazil after ex-president Jair Bolsonaro used it in October last year. The yellow shirt became a symbol of support for the nationalist leader.

Coming back to on-field developments, Brazil failed to win their sixth World Cup title after facing a shocking quarter-final exit in Qatar last year. The Selecao are currently ranked No.1 side in the FIFA standings.

