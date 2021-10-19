Brazilian Footballer Attacks Referee; Arrested and Charged With Attempted Murder

William Ribeiro, a Brazilian footballer, has been arrested after he attacked a match referee on Monday. The footballer kicked the referee Rodrigo Crivellaro in the head leaving him unconscious. Later, the referee was rushed to the hospital after the incident. Ribeiro violently kicked Crivellaro during Sao Paulo RS’s league match against Guarani on Monday shortly after the hour mark in the match.

Gurani was winning 1-0 and referee Crivellaro called for a foul against Sao Paulo player Ribeiro in the second half. This made Ribeiro furious and he attacked referee Crivellaro, which lead to the abandonment of the game.

The video of the incident that occurred during a match of Brazilian Regional league has also gone viral on social media.

Ascenso brasileño. Guaraní de Venancio Aires le ganaba 1-0 a Sport Club Sao Paulo. El árbitro le cobra una falta a William Ribeiro que no se lo toma muy bien. pic.twitter.com/bfgVVij4Tk— La Gorda Niembro (@lagordaniembro) October 5, 2021

Lance mais detalhado da agressão de William Ribeiro ao árbitro Rodrigo Crivellaro.Percebem que, após agredir o árbitro, William tentou agredir um jogador adversário.pic.twitter.com/itfQ0QnsFn — FutebolNews (@realfutebolnews) October 5, 2021

🚨 THIS HAPPENED TODAY IN A BRAZILIAN REGIONAL LEAGUE:The referee is recovering in the hospital and the player was arrested by the police with attempted murder charges 😳pic.twitter.com/jrIwKUGTPd — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) October 5, 2021

The video footage from the match showed that Ribeiro first booted Crivellaro to the ground. Later, Ribeiro kicked at Crivellaro’s head when he was lying helplessly on the pitch.

Soon, a medical team rushed to the ground and Crivellaro was knocked out and sent to a nearby hospital in an ambulance for treatment. Crivellaro has regained consciousness and is recovering in the hospital. Doctors are still observing him carefully.

Meanwhile, Gurani players held Ribeiro back. Soon, the riot police arrived on the pitch and him immediately. He was taken to the local police station. He is reportedly facing serious criminal charges including an attempt to murder.

William Ribeiro saiu do Estádio na viatura da BM e conduzido à Delegacia. Foi dada voz de prisão ao atleta e conduzido a delegacia PC para lavrar flagrante como tentativa de homicídio.Já está sendo providenciado um advogado para ajudar na conclusão do flagrante! pic.twitter.com/pTWG3o22ia— Diego Torbes-Bagé (@DiegoTorbesBage) October 5, 2021

Meanwhile, Delvid Goulart Pereira, president of Sao Paulo RS, has terminated the contract of Ribeiro from the team and release a statement offering their full support to the referee.

" We are sorry and deeply ashamed. We send all the apologies in the world to the battered referee and his family as well as apologising to the public in general for the lamentable scene seen today,” Sao Paul Rs said in a statement.

According to reports, Ribeiro had earlier attacked an opposition supporter.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.