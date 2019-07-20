Brazilian Footballer Convicted of Murder Leaves Prison After 9 Years
Former Flamengo goalkeeper Bruno Fernandes de Souza was jailed in 2010 for ordering the killing of the mother of his child, Eliza Samúdio.
Photo for representational purpose. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Sao Paulo: A Brazilian soccer player convicted of murder left prison Friday after nine years to finish serving his 22-year sentence in house arrest.
Former Flamengo goalkeeper Bruno Fernandes de Souza was jailed in 2010 for ordering the killing of the mother of his child, Eliza Samúdio. Prosecutors said she was demanding de Souza pay for the child's support. Investigators said her body was never found because it was dismembered and fed to dogs.
The 34-year-old de Souza did not speak to journalists after leaving prison in the city of Varginha, 175 miles to the west of Rio de Janeiro.
De Souza had been released on a technicality in February 2017, and played some matches for a Varginha club. But Brazil's top court ordered him back to jail weeks later.
Also Watch
-
First Drive Review: Hyundai Kona Electric SUV
-
Saturday 22 June , 2019
Jeep Compass Trailhawk Review: Perfect Off-Roading SUV For India
-
Saturday 06 July , 2019
First Ride Review: New BMW S 1000 RR First Ride Review
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
Here's Why the Jeep Compass SUV is so Popular
-
Sunday 16 June , 2019
Alienware Area 51m Review: Gaming Desktop in Laptop Clothes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Virat Kohli' is a TikTok Star and No We aren't Talking About Team India Captain
- Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas Give the Biggest Shout-out to Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Her Birthday
- Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone to Star in Luv Ranjan's Next? These Pictures Say So
- Daughter Disowns Trophy-Hunting Dad Who Kissed Partner Beside Slain Lion
- Gabriella Demetriades Shares Adorable Pic of Arjun Rampal Holding Their Newborn Son, See Here