Brazilian Footballer Convicted of Murder Leaves Prison After 9 Years

Sao Paulo: A Brazilian soccer player convicted of murder left prison Friday after nine years to finish serving his 22-year sentence in house arrest.

Former Flamengo goalkeeper Bruno Fernandes de Souza was jailed in 2010 for ordering the killing of the mother of his child, Eliza Samúdio. Prosecutors said she was demanding de Souza pay for the child's support. Investigators said her body was never found because it was dismembered and fed to dogs.

The 34-year-old de Souza did not speak to journalists after leaving prison in the city of Varginha, 175 miles to the west of Rio de Janeiro.

De Souza had been released on a technicality in February 2017, and played some matches for a Varginha club. But Brazil's top court ordered him back to jail weeks later.