Brazilian Legend Cafu Finds it 'Hard to Pick' Between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

World Cup winning former Brazil captain Cafu has said it is difficult to pick between 'powers of world football' Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

"We're talking about the two powers of world football. They've been at the top for 15 years. One has won six awards, the other five. It's so hard to pick between them. They're both magnificent players," Cafu told FIFA in an interview.

Cafu appeared in three successive FIFA World Cup finals, winning the 1994 and 2002 editions respectively. The defender is also Brazil's most-capped player and he turned 50 on Sunday.

"There was immense happiness, the sensation of work being accomplished, of being a champion," he said on fifa.com of the feeling of becoming world champions.

"We went back to the hotel and everyone celebrated. Some were with their family, others with their friends. Some went out for dinner, others to a bar. We were all overcome with happiness. It was sensational."

"Brazil played well. I think how we played as a team made us world champions. But Taffarel was really, really good. He played really well throughout the tournament and he saved a penalty in the World Cup Final, so for me he was the most important. Aldair and Marcio Santos played really well too, Romario and Bebeto scored the goals, but for me Taffarel was incredible."

Asked about France great Zinedine Zidane, Cafu said: "One of the best players I've seen - technically, physically. He had an exceptional vision of the game. His ability to think, to react, to improvise was impressive. He always positioned himself intelligently. He was outstanding."

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold has been compared to Cafu in recent times and the Brazilian referred to the youngster as a rare talent.

"He's a sensational player, a rare talent. If he keeps playing the way he has been he will be regarded as one of the best players in the world. He has the potential to win (The Best FIFA Men's Player) award. He's technically brilliant, he has so much quality. He has a Brazilian style of play. I love watching him play. And playing in such a great team will help him grow."